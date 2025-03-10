Talent Sought for the 26th annual Baltimore 'ULMII' Entertainment Conference April 19, 2025

Baltimore's Mid-Day Diva Dr. Doresa Harvey too Host the 26th annual 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference with a Panel of 11 Industry Experts

Panelists of the 26th Baltimore ULMII Conference

-- Baltimore's Mid-Day radio personality(formerly at iHeart, Radio One Baltimore) (pictured top left) to host theSaturday April 19, 2025 from 1-3pmEST and is looking for talent (singers, songwriters, dancers and actors) for two of the conference's stages via Zoom. The ULMII Entertainment Conference offers a panel of industry executives and artists for a Q&A Session and to judge the conference's international talent competition, held after the professional talent showcase. The ULMII conference offers virtual access to UpliftingMinds.com (RSVP at EventBrite.com). The ULMII Conference is(singers, songwriters, dancers and actors) to perform via Zoom for either the professional stage or the international competition stage.Panelist (clockwise after Doresa) includea manager of an award winning SAG/AFTRA artist (Antony-Michael.com)and VP at Imagination Lunchbox, LLC (ILICFF and ILIFF);digital magazine publisher of EURweb.com (one million visitors a month) and former syndicated radio host for RadioScope;author of "Making Money God's Way", pastor at the Church of the Living God in Georgia and host of The W.O.R.D. Podcast (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Youtube); Billboard #1 chart-topping Jazz guitarist(John P. Kee, Shirley Caesar) and president of Hip Jazz Records ("Groovin");a Pop singer/songwriter/guitarist and president of Xyla Records ("Wild Horse");a SAG/AFTRA multi-award winning actor (Emmy nominated PBS mini-series The Abolitionist);filmmaker (One Nation); president of Imagination Lunchbox, LLC, and founder of the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adult's Film Festivals (ImaginationLunchbox.com);a Broadway performer ("Into the Cole") and Jazz singer/songwriter ("When Do We Love" featuring Walter and Wallace Scott of The Whispers);owner of 98.8FM (iHeart Radio), author, and film producer;manager of the Hip-Hop R&B girl group MAKO Girls and president of MAKO Girls Entertainment;(opening act for Lil Flip, Kurupt, Trina and Juicy J) a rapper/music producer ("Up"/Empire Records) and multi ULMII talent winner, and Nadiyah Kareem former artist manager (Talib Kareem/Jive Records group Imajin) and artist development expert (Superstar Entertainment). All will be on hand for a Q&A Session and will serve as judges during the ULMII international talent competition where the top three scored acts will win over $20,000 in products, services and cash. Before the competition and after the panel discussion the ULMII professional showcase is held showcasing performances by acts (singers, songwriters, dancers and actors) signed to independent record labels, management companies or talent agencies.Some of the success stories of the "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference throughout its 26 years include Grammy winning singer/songwriter Miguel who was singed to a major record deal by an ULMII panelist; actress Naturi Naughten (Starz' drama "Power") was scouted by Broadway at ULMII; The Featherstone Brothers' original song performed at ULMII was used by SisQo ("Incomplete"), there to promote his solo project, on Dru Hill's third album as "I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)" – the single is now a platinum selling song, and RoShon Feagan's (Disney) manager said what he learned from ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley (moderator of the conference) helped him take RoShon to the next level, which was starring in Disney's "Shake It Up" and ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."