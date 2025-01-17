Follow on Google News
Costa Oil - 10 Minute Oil Change Announces 2024 Franchisee of the Year
Highlights from the 2024 Costa Oil Franchise Convention including awards and system milestones.
Keynote speaker Anthony LaVopa, US Navy Commander and founder of LaVopa Maritime, shared lessons from his 20-year military career on how to develop and lead high performing teams. Event partners with representatives in attendance included Chevron, Service Champ, Solid Start and JBS Management Group, along with Square.
The Costa Oil Franchisee of the Year Award was presented to Mitch Urbytes, owner and operator of Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change in Holland, MI. Opened in September 2022, the Holland store has grown to become a consistent top performer with a 5-star Google rating and nearly 700 reviews. Urbytes, who was one of the first Costa Oil franchise locations to open and is a member of the Costa Oil Franchise Committee, was also recognized for his innovative contributions and leadership within the Costa Oil franchise system.
As Brandon Cornelius, Costa Oil Chief Operating Officer, explained, "The Franchisee of the Year is someone who not only demonstrates excellence in business and dedication to the brand's success, but also makes a positive impact in their local community and inspires others to do the same. Mitch is always willing to share his experience with other Costa Oil owners and share his ideas with the corporate team. He definitely deserves this recognition."
On receiving the recognition, Urbytes shared, "I'm very humbled and thankful for the honor to be Costa Oil's first Franchisee of the Year! Many people have been an important part of this journey, both personally and professionally, and I am very thankful for their support, and eternally thankful to God for this opportunity and for equipping me to succeed.
"In addition to being able to share the 'Costa Difference' with our West Michigan community, I'm also grateful for the opportunity to mentor the young people on our team in the art of treating our guests with kindness and respect while providing fair, honest and professional service."
In addition to Urbytes, who also received the Costa Oil Brand Ambassador Award, other franchisees were presented with awards including:
- Holly Lavender of Parkville, MO (Rookie of the Year)
- Andy and Terrie Sullivan of Newton and Mt Pleasant, IA (fleet services and community involvement)
- Rick Sawyer of Harrisonburg and Winchester, VA (business growth)
- Jonathan and Katie Wilcox (customer care)
- Ralph Brand of Peachtree City, GA (innovation)
- Armand Duvio of Chalmette, LA and Gulfport, MS (community engagement)
- Shawna Hanson and Mike Milligan of Palm Harbor, FL (community marketing)
- Keith Clonch of Toledo, OH (corporate fleets)
- Ben Capelle of Perry and Mentor-on-the-
- BAXO Holdings of Spring, TX (fastest growing franchise)
- Ryan and Andrea Pierce of Mesa, AZ (customer loyalty)
- Brandon Kammerzell of Eaton, CO (fast service times)
The Costa Oil corporate team also shared a number of system milestones at the convention. Since the first franchise location was opened in 2022, there have been 40 franchise locations opened, with 23 new locations opened in 2024 alone. Across the system, Costa Oil technicians have performed nearly 250,000 oil changes, with 15 stores achieving a milestone of between 500-1,000 cars per month.
In addition to franchise locations, the number of corporate Costa Oil stores now stands at 20 locations in seven states. As part of the award ceremony, Kapothanasis recognized and thanked a number of corporate store employees for their knowledge, hard work and loyalty, which he noted has paved the way for the success of the franchise system.
With a decade of experience in the quick lube industry, Costa Oil - 10 Minute Oil Change remains true to Kapothanasis' original vision – fast, affordable, high quality oil changes with no high-pressure upselling, no appointments needed, and friendly and professional drive-through service.
Learn more at https://costaoils.com/
