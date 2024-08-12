Follow on Google News
Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change Ranks on 2024 Inc. 5000
For the third time, Costa Oil is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies with 3-year revenue growth of 166%
For 2024, Costa Oil ranks No. 3008 on the Inc. 5000 with 3-year revenue growth of 166%. Costa Oil was also recognized in 2021 (No. 2470) and 2020 (No. 1113).
"As Costa Oil has continued its upward growth to more than 50 franchise and company-owned locations around the country, we have kept a close watch on the varied dynamics impacting the quick lube industry," says founder and CEO Costa Kapothanasis. "Unlike most of our competitors, we are committed to the oil change only model as we have seen and heard from thousands of customers over the years that they appreciate the convenience and value we offer with our fast and affordable services."
In an increasingly busy world, companies that can help consumers make quick work of routine tasks continue to be in high demand. Consumers are also looking to make the most of their hard-earned dollars, especially during the current economy. Costa Oil's quick lube service offers customers the convenience of a drive-through, stay-in-your-
Chief of Staff Brett Witter is an industry veteran that joined Costa Oil earlier this year. "The culture at Costa Oil is fairly unique in the quick lube industry," Witter says. "While revenue and growth are certainly drivers of the system's success overall, there is a shared value system amongst executives, franchise owners and employees that all truly believe in elevating the oil change experience for our customers."
Sharing this sentiment, COO Brandon Cornelius, another industry veteran, explains, "Instead of high-pressure upselling, we try to make sure customers are informed about the current needs of their vehicle and how we can help them. This, along with our friendly service, helps make customers feel comfortable in an environment that, for many people, has become like visiting the dentist. We actually hear from many, many customers that say they enjoy getting their oil changed at Costa Oil, and many say they never expected to say that about an oil change."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change
Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change specializes in providing fast, high-quality oil changes and related automotive services. With a commitment to efficiency and customer satisfaction, the company has become a trusted name in the automotive service industry, now overseeing 50 locations across the country. Costa Oil is headquartered in Hanover, PA with locations throughout the U.S. Learn more at https://costaoils.com
