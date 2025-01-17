Senator Bolick Champions Motorcycle Safety with SB 1107

Voluntary Motorcycle Education Programs : Training courses that provide riders with the skills they need to navigate traffic safely.

--Phoenix, AZ — ABATE of Arizona celebrates the introduction of Senate Bill 1107 (SB 1107), which continues to fund critical motorcycle safety initiatives throughout the state. Spearheaded by Senators Shawnna Bolick, Carroll, and Miranda, along with Representatives Blackman and Martinez, this legislation reaffirms Arizona's dedication to protecting the lives of motorcyclists and advancing safety awareness for all road users.SB 1107 secures the continuation of the Motorcycle Safety Fund, a program that allocates funds derived from motorcycle registration fees, as well as gifts and grants, to support voluntary motorcycle education, awareness, and training programs. Importantly, the bill includes language ensuring these funds are protected exclusively for motorcycle safety purposes, emphasizing that they cannot be diverted for unrelated state budgetary needs.ABATE of Arizona believes motorcycle safety is not just a concern for motorcyclists—it's a responsibility shared by all road users. Every rider, driver, and pedestrian benefits from an educated, aware, and safety-conscious community. "Motorcycle safety is a life-or-death issue, and this fund is critical to ensuring every rider gets home safely," said Michael Infanzon, Legislative Director at ABATE of Arizona. "By focusing on education, awareness, and training, SB 1107 ensures that our state continues to prioritize the well-being of riders and their families. We are grateful for Senator Bolick's care for motorcycle safety and awareness her entire time in the legislature. She is a true champion for riders."SB 1107 takes a comprehensive approach to fostering safety for Arizona's motorcycle community. The funds will support a range of initiatives, including:The bill also establishes fiscal safeguards to protect the Motorcycle Safety Fund, ensuring that contributions are utilized solely for the safety programs they were intended to support.ABATE of Arizona is committed to collaborating with legislators, state agencies, and other stakeholders to amplify the effectiveness of this legislation. Through events such as Motorcycle Day at the Dome and public awareness campaigns, ABATE continues to champion the message that motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility.For more information on ABATE of Arizona's mission or how you can get involved in supporting SB 1107, please visit abateofaz.org or contact Michael Infanzon at mike@abateofaz.org.ABATE of Arizona is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rights, safety, and education of motorcyclists in Arizona. Through advocacy, grassroots action, and public education campaigns, ABATE strives to make Arizona's roads safer for all riders.