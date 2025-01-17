Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Senator Bolick Champions Motorcycle Safety with SB 1107
By: ABATE of Arizona
Phoenix, AZ — ABATE of Arizona celebrates the introduction of Senate Bill 1107 (SB 1107), which continues to fund critical motorcycle safety initiatives throughout the state. Spearheaded by Senators Shawnna Bolick, Carroll, and Miranda, along with Representatives Blackman and Martinez, this legislation reaffirms Arizona's dedication to protecting the lives of motorcyclists and advancing safety awareness for all road users.
SB 1107 secures the continuation of the Motorcycle Safety Fund, a program that allocates funds derived from motorcycle registration fees, as well as gifts and grants, to support voluntary motorcycle education, awareness, and training programs. Importantly, the bill includes language ensuring these funds are protected exclusively for motorcycle safety purposes, emphasizing that they cannot be diverted for unrelated state budgetary needs.
Safety Beyond the Rider
ABATE of Arizona believes motorcycle safety is not just a concern for motorcyclists—
Why SB 1107 Matters
SB 1107 takes a comprehensive approach to fostering safety for Arizona's motorcycle community. The funds will support a range of initiatives, including:
Collaboration for Safer Roads
ABATE of Arizona is committed to collaborating with legislators, state agencies, and other stakeholders to amplify the effectiveness of this legislation. Through events such as Motorcycle Day at the Dome and public awareness campaigns, ABATE continues to champion the message that motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility.
For more information on ABATE of Arizona's mission or how you can get involved in supporting SB 1107, please visit abateofaz.org or contact Michael Infanzon at mike@abateofaz.org.
About ABATE of Arizona
ABATE of Arizona is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rights, safety, and education of motorcyclists in Arizona. Through advocacy, grassroots action, and public education campaigns, ABATE strives to make Arizona's roads safer for all riders.
Contact
Michael Infanzon
***@abateofaz.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse