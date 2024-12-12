 

"I Have A Dream" Foundation – Los Angeles Celebrates Success at the Dream Big Gala

Annual Fundraising Event Honored Students, Leaders, and the Spirit of Community
By: Sand and Shores
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 7, 2025 - PRLog -- The "I Have A Dream" Foundation – Los Angeles (IHADLA) is proud to announce the resounding success of its premier fundraising event, the Dream Big Gala 2024, held on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the Skirball Cultural Center. This unforgettable evening united community leaders, philanthropists, advocates, and sponsors in support of educational equity and youth empowerment.
Check out the reel: Dream Big Gala (https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Ak_VmVyAs5Gd8j-Kfu8TAHDOMDINjSpl)

The evening featured powerful and emotional moments, including a heartfelt tribute by Chaznae to a late Dreamer Scholar Alumni, Raejonette Morgan. Having been with IHADLA since the first grade in 2017, Raejonette's legacy lives on, and her mother's glowing praise for the organization further emphasizes the holistic, family-centered approach IHADLA provides. Reflecting on the event, IHADLA's Mentor & Volunteer Coordinator, Tamika Jeanty, shared, "Seeing all the Dreamer Scholars dressed up in their suits and dresses was beautiful. Brandon Rojas' interview with honoree Abel Lezcano and Lesther Gonzalez's heartfelt account of his journey as a Dreamer Scholar were standout moments." Both Brandon and Lesther are seniors from the Boyle Heights Program 19 cohort.

A Night to Remember

The Gala included:
  • Awards Ceremony: Recognizing outstanding local leaders and staff for their dedication to inspiring the next generation, including Kelly Trivino, Alumni & Operations Manager, who has been with the organization for 21 years. Starting as a Program Coordinator for Boyle Heights Program 14, Kelly continues to stay in touch with her Dreamer Scholars, who are now adults excelling in their respective career fields. Juan Alfonso, who came to the Inglewood Program 20 after-school program as a Dream Speaker was also honored.

  • Student Showcases

  • Community Connections

  • Future Forward: $2 MM was pledged to launch the new class of first graders in the program.

  • Emotional Tribute to Raejon'ette Morgan


Because of the IHADLA, I plan to major in Computer Science and pursue my dream of becoming a video game developer. My goal is to create video games that bring the same comfort and joy to others that the "I Have A Dream" Foundation – Los Angeles has given me throughout my life.

Funds raised during the evening will directly support IHADLA's comprehensive programs, which include academic mentoring, parent engagement, and career readiness initiatives for young people.

Event Sponsors
  • Amazon Prime

  • MGM Studios

  • ​Warner Bros. Television Group

  • Richard "Wolfie" Wolf

  • Lionsgate

  • Ellie and Tom Wertheimer

  • ​Kelly Goode

  • Eileen Powers

  • Nancy Cotton

  • Laurie Zaks

  • Nina Shaw

  • Carlton Case

  • Abel Lezcano

  • Ernest Del

  • Darryl Frank

  • Jon Moonves

  • Ann & Jon Vitti

  • Michelle & Juan Alfonso

  • Barry & Wendy Meyer Foundation

  • Reyonlds Family Foundation


Event Details:
  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

  • Time: 6:00 PM

  • Location: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

About the "I Have A Dream" Foundation – Los Angeles

Founded in 1987, IHADLA has been empowering youth in under-resourced communities to achieve their potential. Through academic support, mentoring, and family engagement, the Foundation inspires Dreamer Scholars to overcome challenges and reach new heights in education and beyond.

Join IHADLA in making a difference. Explore volunteer opportunities and learn more about the mission at www.ihadla.org.

Media Contact
Tonya McKenzie
tmckenzie@sandandshores.com
4242621920
Source:Sand and Shores
Email:***@sandandshores.com Email Verified
Sand & Shores, PR News
