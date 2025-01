"I Have A Dream" Foundation – Los Angeles Celebrates Success at the Dream Big Gala

Annual Fundraising Event Honored Students, Leaders, and the Spirit of Community

-- The "I Have A Dream" Foundation – Los Angeles (IHADLA) is proud to announce the resounding success of its premier fundraising event, the Dream Big Gala 2024, held on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the Skirball Cultural Center. This unforgettable evening united community leaders, philanthropists, advocates, and sponsors in support of educational equity and youth empowerment.Check out the reel: Dream Big Gala (https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Ak_VmVyAs5Gd8j-Kfu8TAHDOMDINjSpl)The evening featured powerful and emotional moments, including a heartfelt tribute by Chaznae to a late Dreamer Scholar Alumni, Raejonette Morgan. Having been with IHADLA since the first grade in 2017, Raejonette's legacy lives on, and her mother's glowing praise for the organization further emphasizes the holistic, family-centered approach IHADLA provides. Reflecting on the event, IHADLA's Mentor & Volunteer Coordinator, Tamika Jeanty, shared, "Seeing all the Dreamer Scholars dressed up in their suits and dresses was beautiful. Brandon Rojas' interview with honoree Abel Lezcano and Lesther Gonzalez's heartfelt account of his journey as a Dreamer Scholar were standout moments." Both Brandon and Lesther are seniors from the Boyle Heights Program 19 cohort.Because of the IHADLA, I plan to major in Computer Science and pursue my dream of becoming a video game developer. My goal is to create video games that bring the same comfort and joy to others that the "I Have A Dream" Foundation – Los Angeles has given me throughout my life.Funds raised during the evening will directly support IHADLA's comprehensive programs, which include academic mentoring, parent engagement, and career readiness initiatives for young people.Founded in 1987, IHADLA has been empowering youth in under-resourced communities to achieve their potential. Through academic support, mentoring, and family engagement, the Foundation inspires Dreamer Scholars to overcome challenges and reach new heights in education and beyond.Join IHADLA in making a difference. Explore volunteer opportunities and learn more about the mission at www.ihadla.org