Trio Ex Nihilo/The Blooming w/Song (cello), Bynum (cornet), Newton (drums), Hall (sax),Bryant (keys)

Trio Ex Nihilo/The Blooming

"Third Thursdays" celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Trio Ex Nihilo record release, led by Jeff Song (cello), w/Taylor Ho Bynum (cornet) & Curt Newton (drums); the trio will be joined by Tom Hall (sax) & Dave Bryant (host/keys).

By: Dave Bryant Music