Trio Ex Nihilo/The Blooming w/Song (cello), Bynum (cornet), Newton (drums), Hall (sax),Bryant (keys)

"Third Thursdays" celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Trio Ex Nihilo record release, led by Jeff Song (cello), w/Taylor Ho Bynum (cornet) & Curt Newton (drums); the trio will be joined by Tom Hall (sax) & Dave Bryant (host/keys).
By: Dave Bryant Music
 
 
Third Thursdays whost Dave Bryant.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Jan. 6, 2025 - PRLog -- In 2001, Trio Ex Nihilo, led by cellist Jeff Song, with drummer Curt Newton and cornetist Taylor Ho Bynum, recorded their debut album on Buzz Records [tracks of the original trio album can be found on Spotify] and performed in the Asian American Jazz Festival in Chicago. Three years later, Song, Newton, and saxophonist Tom Hall formed the jazz trio The Blooming. This "Third Thursdays" concert will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Trio Ex Nihilo's debut recording and will be the first performance combining both groups, with the addition of Dave Bryant on keyboards. The creativity and originality of these veteran free jazz musicians will be in full force during January's installment in the long-running monthly "Third Thursdays" harmolodic jazz series.

"Third Thursdays" series host Dave Bryant notes, "In my 2013 recording The Garden of Equilibria, I realized it was a secret weapon to incorporate The Blooming trio of Jeff, Tom, and Curt into a larger ensemble. It's always a pleasure to reconnect with them, and this will be my first collaboration with Taylor, whose work I've long admired."

Listing info for the January concert:
"Third Thursdays" features the combination of Trio Ex Nihilo with Jeff Song (cello), Taylor Ho Bynum (cornet), Curt Newton (drums), and The Blooming consisting of Jeff Song (cello), Tom Hall (sax), Curt Newton (drums) plus Dave Bryant (keys) for this special occasion. Part of the "Third Thursdays with Dave Bryant and Friends" monthly harmolodic jazz series. On Thursday January 16, 2025, 8:00 pm. Admission at the door: $10 (cash / check / charge / Venmo). Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138. For further information: dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays/, bryantequilibria@gmail.com, 617-447-3030.

The series will be concluding its third 12-month cycle of concerts in March. February features Gabriel Solomon (violin), Eric Hofbauer (guitar), Jacob William (bass), Brooke Sofferman (drums). March will feature Matt Lavelle (trumpet, bass clarinet), Fred Williams (bass), and James Kamal Jones (drums). Both concerts will be joined by series host Dave Bryant on keys.

Monthly "Third Thursdays" performances have all been video recorded, with the goal of documenting Ornette Coleman's impact on the free jazz movement. Another key purpose of the series is to document the experiences, reminiscences, and musical contributions of members of Coleman's bands. All videos, including interviews with Bryant's former Coleman colleagues, are available at dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays, dbryantmusic.com/musician-interviews, and on youtube.com/@davebryantmusic/videos.

"Third Thursdays" harmolodic jazz concerts are made possible by the generous support of the Appalachian Springs Foundation. Further background information on "Third Thursdays" host Dave Bryant can be found at dbryantmusic.com..

--submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf of "Third Thursdays")
mary.c.curtin@gmail.com
6174705867
End
Source:Dave Bryant Music
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Jazz Concert
Industry:Music
Cambridge - Massachusetts - United States
Events
Mary Curtin Productions PRs
Jan 06, 2025



