Trio Ex Nihilo/The Blooming w/Song (cello), Bynum (cornet), Newton (drums), Hall (sax),Bryant (keys)

"Third Thursdays" celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Trio Ex Nihilo record release, led by Jeff Song (cello), w/Taylor Ho Bynum (cornet) & Curt Newton (drums); the trio will be joined by Tom Hall (sax) & Dave Bryant (host/keys).

Third Thursdays whost Dave Bryant.

-- In 2001,, led by cellist, with drummerand cornetist, recorded their debut album on Buzz Records [tracks of the original trio album can be found on Spotify] and performed in the Asian American Jazz Festival in Chicago. Three years later, Song, Newton, and saxophonistformed the jazz trio. This "Third Thursdays" concert will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Trio Ex Nihilo's debut recording and will be the first performance combining both groups, with the addition ofon keyboards. The creativity and originality of these veteran free jazz musicians will be in full force during January's installment in the long-running monthly "Third Thursdays" harmolodic jazz series."Third Thursdays" series host Dave Bryant notes,Listing info for the January concert:features the combination ofwith(cello),(cornet(drums)andconsisting of(cello),(sax),(drums) plus(keys) for this special occasion. Part of themonthly harmolodic jazz series. On Thursday January 16, 2025, 8:00 pm. Admission at the door: $10 (cash / check / charge / Venmo). Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138. For further information: bryantequilibria@ gmail.com , 617-447-3030.The series will be concluding its third 12-month cycle of concerts in March. February features(violin),(guitar),(bass),(drums). March will feature(trumpet, bass clarinet),(bass), and(drums). Both concerts will be joined by series hoston keys.Monthly "Third Thursdays" performances have all been video recorded, with the goal of documenting Ornette Coleman's impact on the free jazz movement. Another key purpose of the series is to document the experiences, reminiscences, and musical contributions of members of Coleman's bands. All videos, including interviews with Bryant's former Coleman colleagues, are available at dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays, dbryantmusic.com/musician-interviews, and on youtube.com/@davebryantmusic/videos."Third Thursdays" harmolodic jazz concerts are made possible by the generous support of theFurther background information on "Third Thursdays" hostcan be found at dbryantmusic.com..