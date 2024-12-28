 

Tahitian Treasures Unveils Exquisite Silk Pareus Featuring Polynesian Tattoo Art by Eriki Marchand

Honoring Heritage Through Fashion at the Polynesian Cultural Center
By:
 
HONOLULU - Jan. 2, 2025 - PRLog -- Tahitian Treasures, a premier Polynesian cultural boutique located in the new Hukilau Marketplace at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC), is delighted to announce the launch of its new line of Hiva Art silk pareus, adorned with stunning Tahitian, Hawaiian, and Marquesan tattoo motifs designed by renowned artist Eriki Marchand. Spearheaded by store owner Pairu Hutihuti and cultural ambassador Blanche Hanohano, this partnership celebrates Polynesia's boundless creativity, heritage, and community spirit.

A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Rooted in the centuries-old practice of fabric-dyeing and tapa-making, these premium silk pareus integrate historic design elements—such as swirling waves, ancestral tiki figures, and geometric petroglyph-inspired patterns—with modern textile technology. The result is an eye-catching garment that seamlessly blends functional beachwear with museum-worthy art.

"We call the pareu (sarong) a 'universal garment' because it truly suits everyone—men, women, and children," says Blanche Hanohano, who has dedicated her post–airline career to promoting the Tahitian pareu. "With Eriki's breathtaking motifs, our silk pareu become both a personal statement and a lasting homage to Polynesian heritage."

Honoring Cultural Legacy

For store owner Pairu Hutihuti, a native of Tahiti and former performer at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC), the mission extends far beyond fashion. Meanwhile, Eriki Marchand, a BYU–Hawai'i Fine Arts graduate and former Chief of the Marquesas Village at the PCC, contributes over 40 years of experience in painting, carving, and Polynesian tattoo design. His vision ensures these silk sarongs reflect a shared Polynesian identity that resonates from Tahiti to Hawai'i, the Marquesas, and beyond.

"Everything we create is a reminder of our ancestors' wisdom," explains Eriki. "Designing these motifs is my way of ensuring that Polynesian art remains both dynamic and accessible."

Introducing the Silk Sarong Buckle

In addition to unveiling the new silk pareu line, Tahitian Treasures proudly introduces a dramatic saving budle of savings:
  • An adult size (4'x6') silk chiffon, silk satin, cotton poplin, poly/cotton or rayon pareu.
  • A hand-painted pareu coconut buckle—a sleek accessory crafted from coconut shell. The buckle simplifies tying and secures the pareu fabric in place, allowing wearers to explore a variety of elegant and comfortable styles.
  • A wood or seed bracelet.
  • A vinyl sticker.
  • A free printed and video tying instructions are included in each bundle.

Where to Experience the Collection

Guests can visit Tahitian Treasures kiosk at the Polynesian Cultural Center's Hukilau Marketplace to:
  • Browse the new silk pareus, each accompanied by an authenticity certificate and a story card detailing the meaning behind its motifs.
  • Learn traditional pareu-tying techniques from Blanche and her team, with demonstrations on how to transform one piece of cloth into multiple outfit styles.
  • Discover other handcrafted items, such as kukui nut leis, mother-of-pearl jewelry, fresh flower crowns, and more.
Please visit https://tahitiantreasures.org today!

Media Contact
Christian Wilson
info@tahitiantreasures.org
