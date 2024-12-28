Follow on Google News
Tahitian Treasures Unveils Exquisite Silk Pareus Featuring Polynesian Tattoo Art by Eriki Marchand
Honoring Heritage Through Fashion at the Polynesian Cultural Center
A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation
Rooted in the centuries-old practice of fabric-dyeing and tapa-making, these premium silk pareus integrate historic design elements—such as swirling waves, ancestral tiki figures, and geometric petroglyph-inspired patterns—with modern textile technology. The result is an eye-catching garment that seamlessly blends functional beachwear with museum-worthy art.
"We call the pareu (sarong) a 'universal garment' because it truly suits everyone—men, women, and children," says Blanche Hanohano, who has dedicated her post–airline career to promoting the Tahitian pareu. "With Eriki's breathtaking motifs, our silk pareu become both a personal statement and a lasting homage to Polynesian heritage."
Honoring Cultural Legacy
For store owner Pairu Hutihuti, a native of Tahiti and former performer at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC), the mission extends far beyond fashion. Meanwhile, Eriki Marchand, a BYU–Hawai'i Fine Arts graduate and former Chief of the Marquesas Village at the PCC, contributes over 40 years of experience in painting, carving, and Polynesian tattoo design. His vision ensures these silk sarongs reflect a shared Polynesian identity that resonates from Tahiti to Hawai'i, the Marquesas, and beyond.
"Everything we create is a reminder of our ancestors' wisdom," explains Eriki. "Designing these motifs is my way of ensuring that Polynesian art remains both dynamic and accessible."
Introducing the Silk Sarong Buckle
In addition to unveiling the new silk pareu line, Tahitian Treasures proudly introduces a dramatic saving budle of savings:
Where to Experience the Collection
Guests can visit Tahitian Treasures kiosk at the Polynesian Cultural Center's Hukilau Marketplace to:
Media Contact
Christian Wilson
info@tahitiantreasures.org
