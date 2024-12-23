Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Tiffany Mfume Named One of 2025 Women of the Year and Women to Watch Honorees
By: Career Communications Group
Dr. Mfume is widely recognized for her extraordinary contributions to advancing student success and retention initiatives. According to Tyrone Taborn, founder of the Women of Color STEM Conference, "Tiffany has made an incredible contribution in advancing students. Her leadership is a shining example of how innovative approaches can transform lives and communities."
As the Associate Vice Provost for Student Success and Retention Initiatives at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Mfume provides strategic leadership to enhance student progression, retention, and graduation rates. Her work emphasizes meeting the needs of first-generation, limited-income, international, and underrepresented students. By employing a systems-thinking approach, she has expanded collaborations to create environments where students thrive academically and personally.
An Inspiring Career of Leadership and Innovation
Before joining Johns Hopkins, Dr. Mfume served at her alma mater, Morgan State University, for 24 years, where her innovative leadership led to significant increases in retention and graduation rates. As the Associate Vice President for Student Success and Retention, she managed an impressive portfolio that included new student and parent orientation, first-year advisement, alumni mentoring, and early alert systems, among other programs. Under her guidance, Morgan's retention and graduation rates improved by more than 10 percentage points.
Morgan State's Office of Student Success and Retention, led by Dr. Mfume, received numerous national accolades, including the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities' Project Degree Completion Award.
Author, Speaker, and National Leader
Dr. Mfume is also an accomplished author and thought leader. Her books, The College Completion Glass—Half-
She has served on numerous national committees, including:
A Baltimore native, Dr. Mfume holds a bachelor's degree in Biology, a master's degree in Sociology, and a doctoral degree in Public Health, all from Morgan State University.
A Recognition of Excellence
The Women of the Year and Women to Watch list honors trailblazers who have made significant contributions to their fields while empowering others to succeed. Dr. Mfume's commitment to fostering equity and opportunity in higher education exemplifies the mission of the Women of Color STEM Conference.
Join us in celebrating Dr. Tiffany Mfume and the other outstanding honorees at the 29th Women of Color STEM Conference, where leaders from across the nation will gather to recognize excellence and innovation in STEM.
For more information about the Women of Color STEM Conference and this year's honorees, visit www.womenofcolor.net.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse