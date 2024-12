Tiffany Mfume Named One of 2025 Women of the Year and Women to Watch Honorees

By: Career Communications Group

NASPA Advising Technology Working Group

EDUCAUSE Program Committee

Executive Committee for the Commission on Information, Measurement, and Analysis of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities

-- Themagazine and theare proud to announce that Dr. Tiffany Beth Mfume has been named one of the honorees for the prestigious 2025list.Dr. Mfume is widely recognized for her extraordinary contributions to advancing student success and retention initiatives. According to Tyrone Taborn, founder of theAs the Associate Vice Provost for Student Success and Retention Initiatives at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Mfume provides strategic leadership to enhance student progression, retention, and graduation rates. Her work emphasizes meeting the needs of first-generation, limited-income, international, and underrepresented students. By employing a systems-thinking approach, she has expanded collaborations to create environments where students thrive academically and personally.An Inspiring Career of Leadership and InnovationBefore joining Johns Hopkins, Dr. Mfume served at her alma mater, Morgan State University, for 24 years, where her innovative leadership led to significant increases in retention and graduation rates. As the Associate Vice President for Student Success and Retention, she managed an impressive portfolio that included new student and parent orientation, first-year advisement, alumni mentoring, and early alert systems, among other programs. Under her guidance, Morgan's retention and graduation rates improved by more than 10 percentage points.Morgan State's Office of Student Success and Retention, led by Dr. Mfume, received numerous national accolades, including the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities' Project Degree Completion Award.Author, Speaker, and National LeaderDr. Mfume is also an accomplished author and thought leader. Her books,and, are nationally recognized resources in higher education.She has served on numerous national committees, including:A Baltimore native, Dr. Mfume holds a bachelor's degree in Biology, a master's degree in Sociology, and a doctoral degree in Public Health, all from Morgan State University.A Recognition of ExcellenceThelist honors trailblazers who have made significant contributions to their fields while empowering others to succeed. Dr. Mfume's commitment to fostering equity and opportunity in higher education exemplifies the mission of theJoin us in celebrating Dr. Tiffany Mfume and the other outstanding honorees at the 29th Women of Color STEM Conference, where leaders from across the nation will gather to recognize excellence and innovation in STEM.For more information about theand this year's honorees, visit www.womenofcolor.net