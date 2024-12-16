Follow on Google News
Bipartisan Legislation Seeks to Expunge Records of Presidential Pardon Recipients
The Bill Would Honor Criminal Justice Advocate Weldon Angelos
Introduced by Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), the bill allows individuals who have received a full presidential pardon to apply for the expungement of their criminal records related to the pardoned offenses. Weldon Angelos, sentenced to 55 years in federal prison for a first-time, nonviolent marijuana offense and later pardoned by President Trump, emphasized the life-changing impact of this bill:
"Having lived through the barriers that persist even after a full presidential pardon, this bill is nothing short of transformative. A pardon should truly offer a second chance. This legislation fulfills that promise by establishing a much-needed expungement process, which only Congress has the power to create. I'm deeply grateful to Congressman Armstrong for his leadership and humbled that such impactful reform bears my name."
A4J's Founder, Professor Erik Luna of Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, highlighted the bill's historic significance:
"This legislation is groundbreaking. If enacted, it will be the first general expungement statute in federal history, addressing a centuries-old legal gap. While pardons eliminate legal penalties, they don't erase the conviction record, which can hinder access to employment, education, and housing. Congressman Armstrong's bill bridges that gap, offering true second chances for deserving individuals."
Broad Bipartisan Support
The Weldon Angelos Presidential Pardon Expungements Act has garnered bipartisan support from policymakers and endorsements from leading organizations, including:
In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee Leadership, Right On Crime urged representatives to prioritize the bipartisan Weldon Angelos Presidential Pardon Expungements Act.
"It is the rare few who are fully pardoned by a U.S. President, yet the recipients carry the weight of a criminal conviction for a lifetime," said former U.S. Attorney and Right On Crime Executive Director Brett Tolman. "Every American deserves a chance to leave their worst mistakes behind them and become contributing citizens to their communities."
Greg Glod of Americans for Prosperity underscored the critical need served by the legislation:
"A pardon should clear the path to a second chance, but without expungement, many still face insurmountable barriers. This bipartisan bill ensures that a pardon truly erases the past, offering a fair shot at rebuilding lives."
Lt. Diane Goldstein (Ret.), Executive Director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, praised the bill for rebalancing the important interests at stake:
"It is counterproductive to force presidential pardon recipients to face the collateral consequences of a pardoned conviction. The Weldon Angelos Presidential Pardon Expungements Act appropriately balances safety and justice by creating a process for pardon recipients to officially clear their names, allowing them to benefit fully from the second chance they've been granted."
Geoffrey Lawrence of Reason called for an end to the damaging legacy of the War on Drugs:
"This legislation is a critical step toward restoring rights and addressing decades of harm caused by unjust drug policies. It's time to end the targeting of peaceful citizens and reestablish proper limits on government overreach."
Kat Murti of Students for Sensible Drug Policy emphasized the human impact:
"This bill is a beacon of hope for those whose lives have been derailed by unjust convictions. Expungement helps heal families and communities devastated by the War on Drugs."
About the Weldon Angelos Presidential Pardon Expungements Act
The legislation addresses a crucial distinction between pardon and expungement. While a pardon forgives an offense, only expungement erases the records entirely, eliminating the stigma of a conviction.
Weldon Angelos, for whom the bill is named, was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison for a nonviolent marijuana offense at age 24. His sentence, widely criticized as excessive, became a rallying point for justice reform. Since his release and full pardon, Angelos has championed clemency and second chances through The Weldon Project and initiatives like the First Step Act, as well as successfully advocating for the release of those still imprisoned for marijuana and other nonviolent offenses.
Erik Luna, the Amelia D. Lewis Professor of Constitutional & Criminal Law at Arizona State University, is the Founder of the Academy for Justice (A4J), a criminal justice reform program at ASU's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law. A former prosecutor and two-time Fulbright award winner, Luna has played a pivotal role in criminal justice policy, including challenging Angelos' original sentence and shaping clemency initiatives.
Building on a Legacy of Advocacy
This legislation builds on years of reform work by Angelos and Luna:
As President Biden's term nears its end, The Weldon Project, A4J, and partners are leading the Last Chance campaign to push for clemency for marijuana offenders.
"Momentum for marijuana reform is growing, but true justice can only be achieved by freeing those still incarcerated for nonviolent offenses. This is President Biden's last chance to deliver on his promises."
For more information about the clemency campaign, visit cannabisclemencynow.org and follow @reeform_now and @academy4justice on social media.
The views expressed here are personal and do not represent the position of Arizona State University or the Arizona Board of Regents
About The Weldon Project and the Academy for Justice
The Weldon Project advocates for clemency and systemic reform for individuals incarcerated for nonviolent marijuana offenses. Through extensive partnerships, it launched the Mission [Green] initiative to raise the bar for awareness, social justice, and social equity, as part of a nationwide campaign aimed to provide relief to those who have been negatively impacted by prohibition.
For more information, see https://www.theweldonproject.org/
The Academy for Justice (A4J), based at Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, bridges scholarly research and real-world advancements. A4J seeks to make academic work accessible and useful for policymakers, stakeholders, the media, and the public, helping to turn scholarly analysis and novel solutions into actionable criminal justice reform.
For more information, see https://academyforjustice.asu.edu/
Contact
Jennifer Jost
Academy for Justice
***@asu.edu
