Buildout Announces Auto-Syndication Partnership with OfficeSpace.com
By: Buildout, Inc.
Buildout's Showcase marketing product includes a built-in "Syndication"
"We're excited to partner with OfficeSpace.com, furthering our mission to empower brokers with automated tools that drive success. This integration enhances listing exposure, streamlines workflows, and delivers high-quality leads—all at no extra cost, keeping Buildout customers ahead in a competitive market," said Buildout's VP of Enterprise Growth Taylor Clausen.
What this means for Buildout customers is that, unless requested otherwise, all Buildout Syndication-
"As the world's largest marketplace for flexible workspace, the Instant Group is really pleased, to have relaunched OfficeSpace.com. As part of that relaunch, OfficeSpace.com is excited to partner with Buildout and its extensive network of broker partners to help those brokers, and their landlord clients fill their office buildings," said Head of Partnerships Ben Wright of The Instant Group.
Ultimately, this connection will further support the automation of lead generation and capture. This is a value-add to all users of the Buildout Showcase package and no action is required by any broker. OfficeSpace.com is what is referred to as an auto-syndication which removes the steps of manual registration and automatically syncs eligible customers.
OfficeSpace.com
OfficeSpace.com, a part of The Instant Group–global leaders in flexible workspace solutions, saving people time and money by providing the largest selection of move-in ready office spaces, along with industry-leading self-service tools and resources to help them find the right office at the right time. For listing brokers representing vacant office spaces, OfficeSpace.com is a listing platform dedicated to office space that generates 140,000+ listing views every month and delivers thousands of introductions with complete lead information, to help brokers fill spaces faster.
About Buildout, Inc.
Buildout is a family of CRE software products and services that help the best brokers to find, win, market, and transact properties to maximize their deal efforts and wins. Our core belief is that successful commercial real estate is broker-led, but tech-enabled. That we play a critical role in maximizing the brokers time to focus on what they do best. Ultimately, we exist to serve the entire CRE industry and because of that unwavering focus, all the best brokers use Buildout. Learn more at www.buildout.com.
Amanda Betts
***@buildout.com
