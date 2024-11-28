 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2024
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
November 2024
302928

Follow on Google News

Buildout Announces Auto-Syndication Partnership with OfficeSpace.com

By:
 
CHICAGO - Dec. 2, 2024 - PRLog -- Buildout, Inc. announces a new auto-syndication partnership with OfficeSpace.com, part of The Instant Group. OfficeSpace.com is a listing platform helping landlords, their leasing agents, and operators fill spaces faster while connecting tenant rep brokers with local tenants. This new API connection will syndicate any US-based Buildout office listing at no additional cost.

Buildout's Showcase marketing product includes a built-in "Syndication" feature which allows customers to share their listings with 3rd party listing sites.

"We're excited to partner with OfficeSpace.com, furthering our mission to empower brokers with automated tools that drive success. This integration enhances listing exposure, streamlines workflows, and delivers high-quality leads—all at no extra cost, keeping Buildout customers ahead in a competitive market," said Buildout's VP of Enterprise Growth Taylor Clausen.

What this means for Buildout customers is that, unless requested otherwise, all Buildout Syndication-eligible US office listings will start syndicating to OfficeSpace.com's updated platform. Customers will benefit from free access to more high-quality listing sites, time saved from sending and updating listings going forward, and increased brand exposure for multifamily brokers and teams. Leads from OfficeSpace.com will also flow into brokers' lead tabs within Buildout Showcase.

"As the world's largest marketplace for flexible workspace, the Instant Group is really pleased, to have relaunched OfficeSpace.com. As part of that relaunch, OfficeSpace.com is excited to partner with Buildout and its extensive network of broker partners to help those brokers, and their landlord clients fill their office buildings," said Head of Partnerships Ben Wright of The Instant Group.

Ultimately, this connection will further support the automation of lead generation and capture. This is a value-add to all users of the Buildout Showcase package and no action is required by any broker. OfficeSpace.com is what is referred to as an auto-syndication which removes the steps of manual registration and automatically syncs eligible customers.

####

OfficeSpace.com

OfficeSpace.com, a part of The Instant Group–global leaders in flexible workspace solutions, saving people time and money by providing the largest selection of move-in ready office spaces, along with industry-leading self-service tools and resources to help them find the right office at the right time. For listing brokers representing vacant office spaces, OfficeSpace.com is a listing platform dedicated to office space that generates 140,000+ listing views every month and delivers thousands of introductions with complete lead information, to help brokers fill spaces faster.

About Buildout, Inc.

Buildout is a family of CRE software products and services that help the best brokers to find, win, market, and transact properties to maximize their deal efforts and wins. Our core belief is that successful commercial real estate is broker-led, but tech-enabled. That we play a critical role in maximizing the brokers time to focus on what they do best. Ultimately, we exist to serve the entire CRE industry and because of that unwavering focus, all the best brokers use Buildout. Learn more at www.buildout.com.

Contact
Amanda Betts
***@buildout.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@buildout.com Email Verified
Tags:Software
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Buildout, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Dec 02, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share