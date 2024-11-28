Follow on Google News
SFTPPlus Completes AS2 Interoperability Test Event with Drummond
By: Pro:Atria Ltd
"I'm delighted to confirm the continuing development of SFTPPlus through collaboration with customers as well as utilising the efforts of our high quality development team. They are to be congratulated on reaching a major milestone through investment and commitment of time and skills." said Tim Adams, Sales Director at Pro:Atria, "This certification ensures that SFTPPlus remains at the forefront of secure file transfer solutions to meet the widest possible needs by offering a comprehensive and cost-effective product. As we approach our 20th year since SFTPPlus was launched, it is appropriate that such a major landmark is reached with a high profile certification."
During the test event, Drummond's experts rigorously evaluated SFTPPlus to ensure compliance with Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) standards. The full-matrix testing process included comprehensive assessments of secure data transmission, encryption, and authentication protocols, ensuring SFTPPlus delivers reliable and secure electronic communication.
"Congratulations to the team at Pro:Atria for successfully obtaining Drummond's AS2 certification,"
Pro:Atria SFTPPlus version 5.7.0 successfully completed the 4th quarter 2024 full-matrix AS2 test event, earning Drummond Certified™ status. Certification confirms compliance with robust AS2 standards, including encryption, digital signatures, and delivery confirmation. This certification does not represent an endorsement by any governing body.
The AS2-4Q24 Test Event Final Report can be viewed at Drummond Certified Products (https://www.drummondgroup.com/
About Pro:Atria
Pro:Atria provides enterprise strength secure, managed file transfer (MFT) software with audit, authentication, automation to meet all enterprise requirements using a single product - SFTPPlus - suited to all use scenarios and designed to integrate with existing processes.
About Drummond Group, LLC
For over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. Drummond initially specialized in supporting Health IT software developers creating EHR and e-prescription systems. Today, Drummond's expertise spans compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity, servicing other sectors such as healthcare payers, providers, retail, and finance.
Drummond provides expert testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including ONC Health IT, FHIR, AS2, AS4, ebXML, EPCS, HIPAA, PCI, FTC, and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.
