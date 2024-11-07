 

Classroom Hack Sweeps America: Teacher-Invented Training Ties Helps Kids Tie Shoes Independently!

Invented by a teacher, Training Ties empower kids to tie shoes on their own, saving teachers time and boosting student confidence. This innovative tool is sweeping across America, making classrooms safer and shoe-tying frustration-free!
By: Training Tiess
 
ENCINITAS, Calif. - Nov. 11, 2024 - PRLog -- After years of tying shoelaces in his elementary school gym, retired PE teacher Bobby Morong knew there had to be a better way. That's when Training Ties were born—a unique, on-shoe learning tool designed to help children learn to tie their own shoes quickly and independently. Proudly made in the USA, Training Ties are transforming classrooms across the nation, helping teachers save time and empowering students with a valuable life skill.

"As a teacher, I realized that teaching kids to tie their shoes was more than a skill—it was about giving them independence and confidence," says Bobby Morong, founder and CEO of Training Ties. "Training Ties make it easy for students to learn in just one day, freeing teachers from constantly tying laces and allowing kids to feel proud of what they've accomplished."

The Shoe-Tying Problem in Classrooms

Bobby spent over 20 years teaching elementary PE and Special Education around Boston, where he often found himself bending down to tie laces instead of teaching. Untied laces posed not only a safety hazard but also a drain on valuable teaching time. Determined to find a solution, Bobby experimented with countless teaching methods, but none addressed the core issues until he created Training Ties.

How Training Ties Work

Training Ties are designed with simple, structured features that keep laces in place, allowing learners to focus on each step without losing progress. This "checkpoint" system is crucial for students with various needs, especially those who may struggle with hand-eye coordination or require a more visual, tactile learning method. Unlike other products that skip the learning process (like Velcro or slip-ons), Training Ties allow kids to fully master shoe-tying, building confidence in their ability to succeed independently.

Features and Benefits of Training Ties:
  1. On-Shoe Solution: Training Ties stay on the shoe, helping kids practice on the real thing while keeping laces tied throughout the day, reducing classroom interruptions.
  2. Designed for Independence: With visual and tactile cues, Training Ties break down shoe-tying into manageable steps, allowing kids to follow along independently.
  3. Perfect for All Learners: Ideal for children with special needs or those who need a little extra help, Training Ties provide a step-by-step learning system that's easy to grasp.
  4. Teacher-Approved: Created by a teacher for teachers, Training Ties give educators more time to focus on teaching, not tying, and they foster a safer, distraction-free learning environment.

Teachers and Parents Love Training Ties

"Training Ties have been a game-changer in our kindergarten classroom," says Emily Lopez, a teacher from Phoenix, AZ. "We used to spend so much time tying shoes, but now students learn on their own, which has been so empowering for them—and helpful for us!"

Parents are also raving about the simplicity and effectiveness of Training Ties. One parent shared, "We left our son with a pair of Training Ties and a video tutorial, and by the time we got back, he'd taught himself to tie his shoes! This tool is an absolute lifesaver."

Special Offer for Schools and PTOs

To support schools in giving students the confidence to learn independently, Training Ties is offering an exclusive discount for schools, PTOs, and other school-related organizations. Use the code EDUCATION at checkout to receive 50% off orders over $100, allowing classrooms to stock up and make a lasting impact.

Call to Action

Training Ties are here to help transform classrooms and empower students across the country. For more information or to purchase, visit TrainingTies.com (http://www.trainingties.com).

About Training Ties

Founded by retired PE teacher Bobby Morong, Training Ties is dedicated to empowering children to learn essential life skills with confidence and independence. Proudly made in the USA, Training Ties continues to support teachers, parents, and kids through innovative, effective learning tools. Free Shipping on All Orders

Contact Information:

Bobby Morong
Founder & CEO, Training Ties
Email: Bobby@TrainingTies.com
Website: www.TrainingTies.com
Instagram: @TrainingTies (https://www.instagram.com/TrainingTies)

Bobby Morong
bobby@trainingties.com
