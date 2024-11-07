Follow on Google News
Classroom Hack Sweeps America: Teacher-Invented Training Ties Helps Kids Tie Shoes Independently!
Invented by a teacher, Training Ties empower kids to tie shoes on their own, saving teachers time and boosting student confidence. This innovative tool is sweeping across America, making classrooms safer and shoe-tying frustration-free!
By: Training Tiess
"As a teacher, I realized that teaching kids to tie their shoes was more than a skill—it was about giving them independence and confidence,"
The Shoe-Tying Problem in Classrooms
Bobby spent over 20 years teaching elementary PE and Special Education around Boston, where he often found himself bending down to tie laces instead of teaching. Untied laces posed not only a safety hazard but also a drain on valuable teaching time. Determined to find a solution, Bobby experimented with countless teaching methods, but none addressed the core issues until he created Training Ties.
How Training Ties Work
Training Ties are designed with simple, structured features that keep laces in place, allowing learners to focus on each step without losing progress. This "checkpoint"
Features and Benefits of Training Ties:
Teachers and Parents Love Training Ties
"Training Ties have been a game-changer in our kindergarten classroom," says Emily Lopez, a teacher from Phoenix, AZ. "We used to spend so much time tying shoes, but now students learn on their own, which has been so empowering for them—and helpful for us!"
Parents are also raving about the simplicity and effectiveness of Training Ties. One parent shared, "We left our son with a pair of Training Ties and a video tutorial, and by the time we got back, he'd taught himself to tie his shoes! This tool is an absolute lifesaver."
Special Offer for Schools and PTOs
To support schools in giving students the confidence to learn independently, Training Ties is offering an exclusive discount for schools, PTOs, and other school-related organizations. Use the code EDUCATION at checkout to receive 50% off orders over $100, allowing classrooms to stock up and make a lasting impact.
Call to Action
Training Ties are here to help transform classrooms and empower students across the country. For more information or to purchase, visit TrainingTies.com (http://www.trainingties.com).
About Training Ties
Founded by retired PE teacher Bobby Morong, Training Ties is dedicated to empowering children to learn essential life skills with confidence and independence. Proudly made in the USA, Training Ties continues to support teachers, parents, and kids through innovative, effective learning tools. Free Shipping on All Orders
Contact Information:
Bobby Morong
Founder & CEO, Training Ties
Email: Bobby@TrainingTies.com
Website: www.TrainingTies.com
Instagram: @TrainingTies (https://www.instagram.com/
