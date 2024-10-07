Ageless Evolution Summit Brings Global Experts Together to Redefine Wellness, Longevity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.
- Oct. 8, 2024
- PRLog
-- The highly anticipated Ageless Evolution Summit 2024, taking place at the luxurious Ameswell Hotel on October 11, promises to be the premier event for those passionate about cutting-edge advancements in health, wellness, and anti-aging. Bringing together a diverse lineup of global experts, the summit offers a comprehensive exploration of the latest breakthroughs in wellness technology, integrative medicine, beauty, and fitness to help people achieve their best selves at any age.
This year's summit is designed to inspire attendees by providing actionable insights from world-renowned scientists, medical professionals, wellness gurus, and influencers who are shaping the future of longevity. Over the course of the day, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops, panel discussions, and exclusive product launches, with topics covering the science of anti-aging, personalized nutrition, regenerative therapies, holistic skincare, biohacking, mental wellness, and much more.
Featured Keynote Speakers Include:
Aubrey de Grey is a biomedical gerontologist and a leading figure in the field of anti-aging research. He is best known for founding the SENS Research Foundation, which focuses on developing therapies to repair the cellular and molecular damage that contributes to aging. De Grey's groundbreaking work has made him a prominent advocate for extending healthy human lifespan and combating age-related diseases through regenerative medicine.
A renowned expert in neuroscience, neurodegeneration, and rare diseases, having served as Chief Medical Officer at both ESCAPE Bio and Amicus Therapeutics, and as CEO of the Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center. With 100+ peer-reviewed publications, she has made significant contributions to clinical research, therapeutic development, and partnerships in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.
Scientist, Inventor, & Entrepreneur / Executive Chairman of Human Longevity Inc / Specializing in the application of advanced genomic and AI-driven technologies to enhance human healthspan and longevity. With a strong background in biotechnology and personalized medicine, Dr. He has played a pivotal role in advancing innovative therapies aimed at addressing age-related diseases and optimizing human health outcomes.
In addition to the educational programming, the Ageless Evolution Summit will feature a state-of-the-
art Exhibitor Pavilion, showcasing the latest innovations in skincare, fitness technology, supplements, and health devices from over 30 of the world's leading brands. Attendees will also have access to personalized wellness assessments and exclusive access to industry experts offering tailored advice on nutrition, fitness, and skincare routines.
The Ageless Evolution Summit is expected to draw over 350 attendees, including health professionals, beauty industry leaders, fitness enthusiasts, and professional individuals eager to enhance their quality of life. Whether seeking ways to look and feel younger or interested in the latest health trends, this summit will provide attendees with the tools they need to thrive.
Event Details:
- Date: October 11, 2024 (9am - 5.30pm, after party until 10pm)
- Location: Ameswell Hotel, Mountain View, CA
- Tickets: Tickets are available at https://agelessevolutionsummit.com/, with options for general admission, VIP packages (sold out), and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with speakers.
For more information or to register, visit agelessevolutionsummit.com
.About Ageless Evolution Summit
The Ageless Evolution Summit is an annual event dedicated to empowering individuals with the latest innovations in anti-aging, wellness, and longevity. Featuring experts from around the globe, the summit provides education and resources for those looking to enhance their health, vitality, and overall well-being.