Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* CMMC
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Enhancing CMMC Compliance with ADS' Blade Validate: A Strategic Collaboration with KDM Analytics
As of the expected Q1 2025 deadline, contractors working with Department of Defense (DoD) agencies must be CMMC 2.0 L1 and/or L2 compliant, depending on the work performed. Contractors who do not obtain the necessary CMMC certification will be ineligible to perform work with the DoD as a prime or subcontractor. Without the automation provided by Blade Validate, obtaining a CMMC certification requires manually performing several assessments, either in-house, or through a third-party contractor, which is typically a highly expensive process that could take six months or more to complete.
"We are thrilled to join forces with the engineers and cyber professionals at KDM Analytics to deliver a much-needed cybersecurity product that will reset conventional knowledge about the time and resource requirements associated with CMMC approval", said Steve Seiden, CEO of ADS. "Many contractors have had negative experiences obtaining prior CMMC certifications and are dreading having to repeat those processes as the new guidelines go into effect. Our team of cybersecurity experts, coupled with KDM Analytics' excellent assessment tool, will reduce the timeframe of CMMC assessments from months to weeks, and will democratize the assessment process, allowing even small contractors to obtain and maintain their certification with minimal effort."
Blade Validate is a CMMC pre-assessment readiness tool built around the NIST SP 800-171 controls. Blade Validate assists in capturing all company assets and FCI/CUI data flows and pre-populates the CMMC assessment templates in editable Microsoft Word and Excel documents. The core documents Blade Validate auto-generates are Architecture Analysis Report (AAR), System Diagram, System Security Plan (SSP), and Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&M). Blade Validate can provide the client organization with crucial insight into their current status within CMMC guidelines and informs the client of the applicable modifications required to obtain approval. This process is highly repeatable, allowing organizations to maintain compliance with iterative assessments.
"Automation has revolutionized so many industries, but cybersecurity assessment providers have been slow to leverage this technology to enhance their service offerings," said Djenana Campara, CEO of KDM Analytics. "In the hands of ADS' excellent team, Blade Validate will bring these benefits to the CMMC assessment space and shift the conventional thinking around CMMC from a burden to just another simple part of doing business with DoD."
Contact Acquired Data Solutions today to learn more about Blade Validate, and how it can accelerate your CMMC compliance process.
Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) is an engineering company and a certified small business with over 25 years' experience delivering federal and commercial clients integrated solutions for Test, Process Automation, and Cybersecurity. ADS offers services including Systems Integration, Legacy Upgrades, Software Development, Cybersecurity Risk Assessments, and Program Management Support. As an ISO 9001 certified organization, the company's mission is to provide the highest quality products and services to align with customer and regulatory requirements. For more information, please visit www.acquiredata.com.
KDM Analytics is a cybersecurity company whose award-winning automated risk assessment product suite helps organizations save time, money, and focus their cyber risk-assessment resources. KDM's products bring together top-down risk analysis with bottom-up vulnerability analysis for faster, more targeted cyber risk mitigation and protection planning. For more information, please visit www.kdmanalytics.com.
Contact
Acquired Data Solutions, Inc.
sales@acquiredata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse