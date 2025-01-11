Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
ADS Transform-CV: COTS, Deep Learning-based Computer Vision System for Q/A Application
Most small to medium sized manufacturers rely on manual inspection processes for Q/A, which are personnel dependent and as such, limited in their reliability, repeatability and accuracy. Conventional, logic-based CV systems are often too expensive for SMB manufacturers, especially for high-mix, low-volume applications. Traditional CV systems are also fairly inflexible, requiring initial programming by CV experts, and reprogramming as new "devices under test" (DUTs) and/or features or defects to be detected are added. This exacting process for initial deployment and updates is often both expensive and time consuming.
Conversely, Transƒorm-CV is based on COTS components and employs deep learning, leveraging NVIDIA GPUs to greatly accelerate the training process and real-time inference operations. This results in a cost-optimized, high-performance solution that may be "trained" on images or drawings of customer DUTs and their relevant features or defects. Once trained, Transƒorm-CV can run in real-time via an intuitive GUI that greatly enhances the repeatability, reproducibility, throughput and scalability of almost any Q/A operation. Additionally, Transƒorm-CV supports customer-enabled training. By collecting and annotating their own images, users can "teach" Transform-CV to operate on new DUTs or recognize new features or defects without requiring additional programming or consulting by ADS or third parties, which dramatically reduces Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
Transƒorm-CV is written in Python and PyTorch and is designed to operate on both Linux and Windows-based PXle Systems or PCs. It can also readily interface to MATLAB, LabVIEW, and other popular application frameworks. Transƒorm-CV supports a variety of inspection types, including macro and microscopic dimensional analysis, workmanship inspection, sorting and classification, and defect detection. ADS is currently developing Transƒorm-CV systems for microelectronics, cable manufacturing, kitting, CNC machining, and additive manufacturing applications.
A typical Transƒorm-CV system consists of the following elements:
Pricing and Availability. The Transƒorm-CV Basic Training and Inference COTS Binary Right-to-Use License starts at $15k for perpetual license with optional annual updates. Transƒorm-CV systems range in price from $25k and up, depending on the nature of the application and required hardware, software and tailoring. Lead time for delivery ranges from 3 to 12 months, depending on the application complexity.
"CV systems have historically been expensive and rigid, limiting their use in low-mix, high-volume applications. Inexpensive, COTS AI-based systems like Transƒorm-CV are well-poised to change that," said Steve Seiden, President of ADS.
Contact ADS today to learn more about Transƒorm-CV's applications and how it can improve your Q/A performance. Learn more about Transƒorm-CV at https://acquiredata.com/
Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) is an engineering company and a certified Small Business with over 25 years' experience delivering federal and commercial clients integrated solutions for test, process automation, and cybersecurity. As an ISO 9001 certified organization, our mission is to provide the highest quality products and services to align with customer and regulatory requirements.
RADX Technologies, Inc., is a high-tech small business that develops advanced, COTS, High Performance Computing (HPC) technologies and products for PXle and PCle-based Modular Test and Measurement (T&M) and embedded computing applications focused on Production and R&D T&M, Electronic Warfare (EW), Automotive ADSAS/AD, Manufacturing Q/A and Semiconductor applications. See www.radxtech.com for more information.
Contact
Jean Bartlett
***@acquiredata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse