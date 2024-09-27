Follow on Google News
Boeing Sweeps at the 39th BEYA Awards, Demonstrating Innovation
By: BEYA Conference
The awards align with this year's BEYA theme, Paving the Road to 40: Engineering the Future Together, as Boeing continues to lead in technological advancements while preparing for the future with a highly skilled, inclusive workforce.
Markeeva Morgan, Ph.D., Vice President and Program Manager at The Boeing Company, will be honored with the Career Achievement in Industry award. Dr. Morgan has played a pivotal role in managing some of Boeing's most ambitious programs, contributing to the development of groundbreaking technologies that have elevated Boeing's position in the global aerospace industry. His technical expertise and leadership are widely recognized, making him a role model for future engineers.
In recognition of their extraordinary contributions to society, Myron and Tiera Fletcher will receive the Community Service award. As Executive Fleet Program Chief of Staff and Executive Fleet Program Integration Office Senior Manager, respectively, their efforts have been central to Boeing's community engagement initiatives, particularly in expanding access to STEM education for underrepresented groups. Their work in encouraging and mentoring the next generation of innovators aligns closely with Boeing's values of corporate responsibility and diversity.
Additionally, David Cade, Vice President of BDS Core Contracting Global Supply Chain and Integration, will be honored with the Dave Barclay Affirmative Action in Industry award for his role in advancing diversity and inclusion within Boeing. Cade has led several key initiatives aimed at ensuring equitable hiring, creating mentorship opportunities, and fostering an inclusive work environment. His leadership has helped Boeing continue its legacy of driving positive change in the aerospace industry.
The honorees' innovative work has already made a significant impact on Boeing's technological developments. Their achievements reflect Boeing's commitment to nurturing talent and encouraging professional growth.
These honors, which will be awarded during BEYA's February 2025 ceremony, are a testament to Boeing's leadership in STEM, not only in technology but also in its efforts to build a diverse and inclusive workforce. The company's sweeping success at the 39th BEYA Awards demonstrates its continued investment in both innovation and community, paving the way for future generations of engineers and scientists.
As BEYA approaches its 40th anniversary in 2026, Boeing's recognition at the 2025 awards reflects its ongoing leadership and vision for the future. Through its investments in technology, diversity, and education, Boeing continues to set the standard for excellence in STEM.
