HONK! Festival announces this year's roster, 29+ activist streets bands, in Davis & Harvard Squares

HONK! FESTIVAL 19th Annual Festival of Activist Street Bands, this year totaling 29+, Oct. 4 thru 6, 2024 (rain or shine). A wide variety of musical/activist events planned in the vicinity of Davis Square, Somerville and Harvard Square, Cambridge.

By: HONK! Festival