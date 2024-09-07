Follow on Google News
HONK! Festival announces this year's roster, 29+ activist streets bands, in Davis & Harvard Squares
HONK! FESTIVAL 19th Annual Festival of Activist Street Bands, this year totaling 29+, Oct. 4 thru 6, 2024 (rain or shine). A wide variety of musical/activist events planned in the vicinity of Davis Square, Somerville and Harvard Square, Cambridge.
By: HONK! Festival
For those who are not familiar, HONK! is an annual uproariously jubilant purposeful gathering held every October since 2006. The entire Festival is inspired by a commitment to social change through music, embodied in the powerful upbeat sounds generated by activist street bands who have traveled from near and far to participate in this particular annual HONK! Because, after all, this is where the HONK! movement all started, spawning many a HONK! elsewhere since then. Hence, this world-wide HONK! phenomenon warrants its own wiki to boot: en.wikipedia.org/
HONK! is now short-hand for what is fully expressed at honkfest.org/
aNova Brazil (https://www.instagram.com/
When announcing there'll be a total of 29 bands with a plus sign, it definitely implies that between now and the first weekend in October, there will be opportunities that will surface for more musicians to gather and be involved.
HONK! 2024 will follow the familiar tried and true scheduling patterns, with outdoor street level band concerts held throughout Somerville's Davis Square and the nearby neighborhoods on HONK! Friday and Saturday. Then on to the vast "Reclaim the Streets for Horns, Bikes, and Feet" Parade, as it wends its way from Davis Square to Harvard Square in Cambridge, on HONK! Sunday, to participate in Harvard Square's 45th annual Oktoberfest. But every year there are also the HONK! surprise(ing)
Basic listings information:
HONK! Festival
19th Annual Festival of Activist Street Bands.
October 4-6, 2024
Held throughout Somerville, Cambridge, and Boston neighborhoods.
Outdoors rain or shine.
Free and open to all; if interested in volunteering, contact volunteer@honkfest.org.
For HONK! updates:
honkfest.org (http://www.honkfest.org/)
Contact info: honkfest.org/
The Somerville-based HONK! Committee -- spurred on by members of HONK!'s host band and HONK! movement founder, the Good Trouble Brass Band (fka The Second Line Social Aid and Pleasure Society Brass Band) – would like to give special thanks to the City of Somerville, the Somerville Arts Council, the Harvard Square Business Association and the Davis Square and Harvard Square businesses for their continued support. Opportunities to volunteer and contribute to this year's HONK! can be found at: honkfest.org/
Media Contact
--submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf of HONK!)
mary.c.curtin@
6174705867
