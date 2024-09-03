Follow on Google News
HBCU Week Foundation Announces Star-Studded Line-Up Including JT, Lady London and Jadakiss
By: QEY Agency, LLC
"We are excited to welcome such an incredible lineup of talent to our HBCU Week Concert," said Ashley Christopher, HBCU Week Foundation Founder and CEO. Lady London, Jadakiss, and JT are not only talented artists but also proud HBCU affiliates who exemplify the spirit of our celebration. Their participation will help us continue to shine a light on the importance of supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities."
The artist lineup is as follows:
JT, hailing from the City Girls duo, has captivated audiences with her distinctive voice and vibrant style. The Miami native has also made a name for herself as a solo artist, with her upcoming projects set to explore new themes while maintaining her signature flair. Fans are eager to see how she continues to blend personal experiences with the energy that made her a household name.
Lady London, an emerging force in the music industry, is celebrated for her skillful lyricism and engaging presence. Drawing inspiration from her experiences and upbringing, she is set to release her debut EP, which has been teased to include collaborations with other notable artists. As a proud HBCU graduate, Lady London embodies the mission of HBCU Week, using her platform to inspire and uplift youth.
Headliner, Jadakiss, a cornerstone in hip-hop since the late 1990s, is known for his gritty lyricism and impactful storytelling, which have earned him a place among the greats in rap music. With a career spanning over two decades, he has released multiple critically acclaimed albums and collaborated with a plethora of artists across genres. Currently, Jadakiss is working on his highly anticipated new album, which promises to showcase his evolving artistry while remaining true to his roots.
HBCU Week in Wilmington, DE will offer a diverse week-long program tailored for high school and middle school students. The event will take place from September 22nd to September 29th, featuring a variety of events across the city. The festivities will kick off with a Prayer Brunch at The Queen on September 22nd, followed by a 5K run at Rockford Park on September 23rd. On September 24th, a Middle School College Tour will be held at Delaware State University, and on September 25th, a My HBCU Experience Panel Discussion will be hosted at Mount Pleasant High School, along with a Happy Hour and HBCU Concert at The Queen. The My HBCU Experience Panel Discussion will also be held at Middletown High School on September 26th. On September 27th, an HBCU College Fair will take place at The Chase Fieldhouse, and a screening of "The Memo" will be held at The Delaware Contemporary.
The festivities will culminate on September 28th with an HBCU Week Block Party in Downtown Wilmington, and on September 29th, the HBCU Battle of the Bands will be held at Frawley Stadium, featuring marching bands from Morgan State University, Delaware State University, Lincoln University (Pennsylvania)
The HBCU Week Concert will take place at The Queen located at 500 N. Market St. Wilmington, DE 19801 on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
For more information about HBCU Week and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
LaQuita Washington
***@studiotwentyfivechi.com
