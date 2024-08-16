 

CEPTES and SYNRGY Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth

By: CEPTES Software
 
SYDNEY - Aug. 21, 2024 - PRLog -- CEPTES Software (CEPTES), a leading global system integrator company and consulting  partner on the World's no. 1 CRM platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Synrgy Connect (SYNRGY), an innovative provider of technology consulting, digital transformation, application development and data management in the ANZ & ASEAN.

The strategic alliance to reshape the ANZ and ASEAN markets combines the strengths of both companies, establishing a strong market presence. Synrgy will lead operations in ANZ and ASEAN, while CEPTES expands its global reach. In this partnership, SYNRGY and CEPTES demonstrate impact through co-branded success.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Priya Ranjan Panigrahy, CEO of CEPTES, said, "We are excited to partner with SYNRGY and leverage their expertise and experience to better serve the customers of the world's leading Customer Relationship Management platform. This partnership will allow us to deliver ingenious solutions to our clients and help them streamline their business processes, improve efficiency, and reduce costs."

The partnership with SYNRGY will further enhance CEPTES's capabilities in Salesforce consulting and implementation services in the ANZ region. SYNRGY's technology complements CEPTES capability and capacity in the world's leading Customer Relationship Management platform, enabling them to deliver unique market-leading solutions to clients across various industries.

"We are excited to partner with CEPTES to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the leading global CRM platform. Building on CEPTES' 15-year track record of success, we will provide world-class CRM implementation, development, customization, and managed services. By seamlessly integrating AI and leveraging industry expertise, we will empower organizations to create high-performance business ecosystems that deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive sustainable growth." said Gunjan Agarwal, CEO of SYNRGY.

The partnership between CEPTES and SYNRGY will deliver highly impactful solutions to address the growing challenge of vendor fatigue organizations face in today's economic climate. By harnessing the power of data and AI, this collaboration aims to boost productivity and drive revenue growth. Their approach centers on creating a unified, vertically integrated business system designed to optimize operations and maximize the value of data. Together, SYNRGY and CEPTES are poised to fulfill this promise.

About CEPTES Software

CEPTES is a leading cloud service provider that offers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. In its 15+ years of inspirational journey, they have enabled 1000+ companies across industries in transforming multiple key business verticals. Widely considered as a leader in building future-ready products & offering managed services, CEPTES has vastly popular applications including DataArchiva, XfilesPro, RealE 360 and 200OK.

For more information, please visit: www.ceptes.com

Contact for Media Inquiries:

Ceptes Software

media@ceptes.com

About Synrgy Connect:

Synrgy Connect is a global technology consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, application development, and data management solutions. With a strong focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including Salesforce, we deliver exceptional business outcomes for our clients. Our team of seasoned industry experts, architects, and consultants brings deep domain knowledge and a proven track record to every engagement. Currently serving clients in Australia and New Zealand, Synrgy Connect is committed to driving digital innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit: www.synrgyconnect.com.au

Contact for Media Inquiries:
Synrgy Connect

contact@synrgyconnect.com

Contact
Nilamani Das
***@ceptes.com
End
Source:CEPTES Software
Email:***@ceptes.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Partnership
Industry:Information technology
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
