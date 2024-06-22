 

Mezzo Labs becomes a Funnel partner in APAC

APAC brands can now get support for their Funnel platform from one of the region's most experienced data & MarTech agencies.
By: Mezzo Labs
 
RAFFLES PLACE, Singapore - June 26, 2024 - PRLog -- Mezzo Labs, a global data & MarTech agency with regional headquarters in Singapore, has announced it has officially become a Funnel Solutions Partner in Asia-Pacific.

Funnel, the marketing data hub designed to help marketing teams own their performance, has confirmed that Mezzo Labs is now a formal Solutions Partner for the region.

Being a Service Partner means that Mezzo Labs can independently support clients in leveraging the power of the Funnel platform strengths: data collection, cleaning, integration and distribution to wide range of applications.

Patrick Milburn, Mezzo Labs APAC MD, stated:

"We are pleased to be formally recognised as a Solutions Partner, as Funnel is exactly the sort of product we hope modern marketers use within their own MarTech and data stack.

It's a market-leading platform, and we have seen it help marketers understand who their customers are and what they want from every channel."

With clients increasingly focused on leveraging the multiple streams of data that their MarTech stacks are producing, Funnel is the perfect solution. It's agnostic approach to supporting a wide range of data sources makes it a clear choice for all types of modern marketing platform architectures.

Adam Knapp, Global VP Partners & EMEA Revenue, said:

"The partnership with Mezzo Labs helps us support clients across the whole APAC region. We know they'll help us deliver the benefits of Funnel to existing and new clients, supercharging their ability to bring together data and then delivering it to any application they see fit: dashboarding, marketing automation or data science."

About Funnel

Funnel is a marketing data hub designed to help marketing teams own their performance. With Funnel, marketers can connect data from any marketing platform, store, organize, and visualize it. They can then share data and insights with any team or system – all without writing a single line of code.

With solid connections that serve up game-changing insights, data-driven companies such as Havas Media, Adidas, Sony and Home Depot can unlock the true impact of their data.

To find out more about Funnel, visit www.funnel.io

About Mezzo Labs

Mezzo Labs has been helping enterprises to improve marketing performance since 2006. Now with offices in the UK, Hong Kong and Singapore, and partners in the US, EU and Australia, Mezzo Labs uses first data to create personalised customer experiences.

To find out more about Mezzo Labs, visit www.mezzolabs.com/

In 2023, Mezzo Labs were acquired by The MISSION Group plc. Headquartered in London, The MISSION Group is a collection of 19 marketing agencies with staff of over 1,100 people, operating across 3 continents.

To find out more about The MISSION Group plc, visit www.themission.co.uk/

