Nebraska DEE Partners with Everblue to Launch Weatherization Installer Badges
By: Everblue
The Weatherization Installer Badges program offers comprehensive online training modules designed to equip participants with the latest techniques, best practices, and industry standards in weatherization installation. By leveraging Everblue's state-of-the-
Most notably, Everblue's Weatherization Installer Badges provide the opportunity for contractors to earn microcredentials, or digital badges. Aligned with the Department of Energy and National Renewable Energy Laboratory's job task analyses (JTA) for Retrofit Installer Technicians and Crew Leaders, the Badges program lines up task-specific training videos to each of the topics on the JTA. Contractors may complete whichever badges are most relevant to them at the time or complete all 25 badges to cover the full scope of knowledge for a Retrofit Installer Technician or Crew Leader.
The Weatherization Installer Badges program is broken down into 25 short online training videos, each taking 5-10 minutes to complete. With the online learning portal available 24/7 and on a variety of devices, contractors can access the badges from their phone at a jobsite or wherever is convenient to them. The badge modules conclude with a short quiz to gauge knowledge and comprehension, and then contractors are expected to perform the task in the presence of a Quality Control Inspector to sign off that the task was done correctly.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Everblue to launch the Weatherization Installer Badges program," said Katie Svoboda, Grant Section Supervisor of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our efforts to strengthen the capabilities of our retrofit installers and crew leaders in the Weatherization Assistance Program. By providing accessible, high-quality training through Everblue's platform, we are empowering our workforce to deliver even greater impact in improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions across Nebraska."
Everblue is equally enthusiastic about the partnership and the opportunity to support NDEE's mission of promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship.
"At Everblue, we are dedicated to equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the energy efficiency sector," said Lucas Yanetsko, Product Manager at Everblue. "We are honored to partner with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy in launching the Weatherization Installer Badges program. Together, we will empower retrofit installers and crew leaders with the training they need to enhance energy efficiency in homes and communities throughout Nebraska."
The Weatherization Installer Badges program underscores NDEE and Everblue's shared commitment to advancing sustainability, driving economic growth, and fostering a greener future for Nebraska and beyond. Through collaboration and education, both organizations are paving the way for a more energy-efficient and environmentally conscious society.
For more information about the Weatherization Installer Badges program, please visit the Everblue website at https://everbluetraining.com/
About Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy:
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) is committed to protecting the air, land, and water resources of Nebraska. Through regulatory programs, environmental monitoring, and educational initiatives, NDEE works to ensure a safe and healthy environment for present and future generations.
About Everblue:
Everblue is a leading provider of energy efficiency training and certification programs. With a comprehensive suite of courses and a commitment to excellence, Everblue empowers individuals and organizations to succeed in the growing field of energy efficiency. From weatherization to solar energy, Everblue offers training solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry.
