Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Everblue Partners with Colorado Energy Office to Expand Access to Weatherization Training
By: Everblue
With a simple one-click registration on the Everblue website, WAP contractors will gain immediate access to over 10 courses, including industry-recognized certifications like BPI Building Science Principles, BPI Building Analyst Technician, BPI Building Analyst Professional, NATE, OSHA 10/30 Construction Safety, and Retrofit Installer Technician / Crew Leader. This course selection represents a strong foundation for those new to the weatherization industry, as well as essential upskilling for experienced contractors.
Making Training Accessible Anytime, Anywhere
Everblue's secure online learning portal allows participants to learn on their own time, with 24/7 access to pre-recorded video modules. This means that contractors across the state no longer need to travel to attend training sessions. The flexibility of online learning ensures contractors can fit their professional development around their existing schedules while maintaining high-quality energy efficiency services.
Certification exam fees are separate from the course offerings, but Everblue has made the testing process as seamless as possible. Several exams can be taken remotely, and for those that require in-person proctoring, Everblue will organize test sessions in strategic locations throughout Colorado.
"This partnership is a game-changer for Colorado's WAP contractors,"
"I'm excited to see how this partnership with Everblue will elevate the standards across the entire Colorado WAP network," said Jacob Wolff, Quality Assurance Manager at the Colorado Energy Office. "The convenience of on-demand learning combined with the breadth of courses will make it easier for contractors to gain expertise in areas critical to their work. Everblue has made the whole process incredibly user-friendly, and I'm confident this will lead to improved, consistent performance across the board."
For more information about Everblue's partnership with the Colorado Energy Office and how to enroll in these courses, please contact Velvet Nelson at velvet@goeverblue.com.
---
About Everblue (https://everbluetraining.com/
Everblue is a leading provider of software, programs, and training. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue delivers high-quality workforce solutions in the energy efficiency industry. Since 2008, it has offered BPI Certification, RESNET HERS Rater, HEP Energy Auditor, and other courses online and nationally in person through its open enrollment schedule and through private corporate training. Everblue's software division offers end-to-end technology solutions for apprenticeship, certification/
About the Colorado Energy Office
The Colorado Energy Office advances Colorado's energy priorities through policy, programs, and partnerships that address climate change and energy security while improving the quality of life for Coloradans.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse