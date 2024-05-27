Follow on Google News
VERESCA FOXC1 Phase III Triple Negative Breast Cancer Test Data Presented at ASCO 2024
By: Onconostic Technologies-3N Diagnostics Group
"The FOXC1 immunohistochemistry (IHC) evaluation results obtained from the GEICAM/CIBOMA trial are relevant for identifying the non-basal TNBC subgroup of patients who can truly benefit from extended adjuvant capecitabine treatment by a single biomarker, associated with gold standard PAM50 non-basal definition,"
Tumor "plasticity,"
Presenting author and lead GEICAM pathologist Dr. Federico Rojo added, "This GEICAM/CIBOMA trial prespecified correlative analysis has demonstrated that the single biomarker FOXC1 (VERESCA) provides high prognostic and predictive value to be effectively applied in the TNBC real-world setting."
"We are highly encouraged by the results of the study and the demonstrated clinical utility for accurately identifying which patients will require a more aggressive treatment regimen, as well as which patients will derive benefit from treatment," said Roberto Fagnani, PhD, President and COO of OT/3NDx. "This is such an important advancement in cancer care, which has the potential to significantly enhance treatment outcomes. We look forward to expanding market access and partnering with pharmaceutical companies to bring VERESCA to cancer patients worldwide."
About VERESCA FOXC1 IHC Precision Oncology Test
OT/3NDx's patented VERESCA FOXC1 IHC test identifies tumor biopsy FOXC1 expression levels to guide personalized treatment selection for hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. It is the only pan-cancer, tissue-agnostic test to identify those patients who are at heightened risk of suffering metastatic recurrence and helps to identify those who are most likely to benefit from life-saving chemotherapy and targeted therapies. VERESCA has been validated in over 17,000 cancer patients. The test is CE Marked and commercially available to hospitals and oncologists in the European Union and countries recognizing CE Marking.
About OT/3NDx
OT/3NDx is leading precision oncology diagnostics with its versatile VERESCA FOXC1 test. We are dedicated to personalizing cancer diagnostics and therapy for patients, physicians and drug developers worldwide. Our patented technology enables multidisciplinary medical teams to identify previously unidentifiable aggressive cancers, personalize treatment selection, and identify which patients will benefit from targeted drug therapies.
For more information on OT/3NDx, please visit: www.onconostic.com or www.3ndx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About GEICAM
Founded in 1995, GEICAM is a not-for-profit organization leading academic breast cancer research in Spain. It has carried out over 160 studies involving more than 67,000 women and men. Now comprising nearly 1,000 clinical researchers based over 200 Spanish hospitals and research centers. Its mission is to promote independent clinical, epidemiological, and translational research in oncology, with a multidisciplinary approach and under quality criteria, to improve health outcomes, as well as prevention, medical education, and the dissemination of the knowledge of this disease to patients and general society.
