Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
MBMA Announces 2023 Safety Award Winners
By: MBMA
"Since 2011 the MBMA and our Safety Committee, under the direction of chair David Weatherford, has presented awards to 369 plants and facilities,"
In 2023, Building Systems members had 46 plant facilities that participated in MBMA's Quarterly OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 15 million hours on the job. "MBMA and our member companies strive to make the industry a safe place for everyone," adds Bouquot. "Effective safety initiatives have many benefits. including boosting employee morale, improving operations, and mitigating insurance risks and exposure to OSHA audits."
MBMA's awards program consists of three categories. The 2023 Superior Safety Award was presented to three plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the entire calendar year, which is a significant accomplishment. The 17 facilities that received the 2023 Safety Performance Award achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the OSHA industry average. The 2023 Associate Member Superior Safety Award went to 57 facilities that achieved zero recordable cases for the year, also a major achievement.
The following is a comprehensive list of 2023 MBMA safety award winners:
2023 Superior Safety Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities with zero recordable incidents.
2023 Safety Performance Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities having achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the industry average as reported by OSHA.
2023 Associate Member Safety Award – In recognition of Associate member facilities with zero recordable incidents.
• Silvercote A Service Partners Company (Ashland, VA; Byram, MS; Denver, CO; Duluth, GA; Greenville, SC; Houston, TX; Huntsville, AL; Itasca, IL; Lubbock, TX; Marshfield, WI; Mooresville, NC; Pottstown, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Scotia, NY; Spokane Valley, WA; Springfield, KY; Stockton, CA)
For more information about MBMA visit https://www.mbma.com/
Contact
Tony Bouquot
***@mbma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse