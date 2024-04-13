Follow on Google News
Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity Begins 400th Critical Home Repair
Habitat celebrates milestone and builds a Brick veteran a new ramp.
By: Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity
John, the homeowner, is an Airforce veteran who lives with his partner, Jennifer. He served 4 years in North Korea in 1971 and has lived in his home for 33 years. After the Airforce, John worked in moving and delivery services. Both John and Jennifer have arthritis and mobility issues, raising a need for ADA modifications and general repair work that will allow them to age-in-place in their home.
The NOHFH construction team is building a new back and front porch, and a ramp that will extend from the porch to the driveway. The Ocean County Vocational Technical School is assisting with the construction and Woodhaven Lumber is donating the materials.
John and Jennifer will also receive a tub-to-shower conversion, with Ferguson donating the shower enclosure. This project will be funded by the Brick Township Community Development Block Grant.
"The work NOHFH is doing is beautiful. I thought we were going to crash through these porches at any minute. Thank you so much for all your help," said John. These repairs will provide easier transportation and ensure that any falling hazards are eliminated. The couple will soon feel more comfortable knowing they have a safer and more stable place to live.
Mayor Lisa Crate and her council attended the worksite to grant a Proclamation, naming Thursday, April 11, 2024, NOHFH Day in Brick Township. "NOHFH is an outstanding organization that has made a positive difference in countless lives," said Brick Township Mayor Lisa Crate. "Reaching four hundred home repairs is a testament to the dedication and compassion of Habitat as well as their community partners and volunteers. I congratulate them on this milestone as well as all milestones to surely come."
NOHFH's Critical Home Repair program is viewed as "a hand-up, not a hand-out." Applicants must fit financial criteria and be willing to partner with Habitat, completing sweat equity hours and paying it forward in the community. The program focuses on critical health and safety issues in the homes of low-to-moderate income individuals and families and makes needed repairs to restore and maintain the homes.
"It fills me with immense joy to acknowledge our 400th critical home repair, especially for a Korean War veteran. This repair symbolizes our commitment to honoring those who've served our nation. Each repaired home represents the dedication of our staff, volunteers, community members, and partners in helping to restore hope and dignity for families in need. Thank you to all involved in making this milestone possible," Kristine Novakowski, NOHFH Executive Director.
NOHFH's first critical home repair took place in 2010. Only a few were completed until Superstorm Sandy hit the Jersey Shore in 2012, raising a great housing need in the community. Sixty disaster relief projects were completed, changing the face of the program.
About Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity
NOHFH, a New Jersey-based affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, was founded in 1999. Through volunteerism, skilled labor, and donations of money and materials, the organization rehabilitates and builds safe houses alongside its homeowner/ partner families. Northern Ocean Habitat also operates the ReStore, a retail shop that generates funds through sales of donated goods and keeps materials out of landfills. The ReStore proceeds are to support new home builds and its Neighborhood Revitalization programs. The Neighborhood Revitalization initiative includes the Home Preservation, Housing Plus Aging in Place, A Brush with Kindness, and Veteran Repair programs. These programs provide home renovations addressing health and/or safety issues, all with the goal of keeping residents in the comfort of their own homes. To learn more, visit https://northernoceanhabitat.org
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
