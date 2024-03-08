 

The John F. Peto Studio Museum Presents: A Celebration of Contemporary Women Artists

By: John F. Peto Studio Museum
 
 
Peto Museum opens 2024 season with new exhibit
ISLAND HEIGHTS, N.J. - March 13, 2024 - PRLog -- The John F. Peto Studio Museum is proud to announce the unveiling of its highly anticipated exhibition, "A Celebration of Contemporary Women Artists." The exhibition is on view from March 16th to June 16th. This showcase promises to dazzle audiences with its uniqueness and variety of material and techniques. The exhibit will feature over 50 pieces displaying different mediums including historical use of egg tempera, photography, clay, sculptures, collage and painting.

Curated by Harry Bower, the esteemed Curator of the Peto Museum, this exhibition serves as a testament to the boundless creativity of women in the world of contemporary art. Bower's words echo with admiration as he speaks of the artists: "Each of the artists in this exhibition has a unique history with her art making...and with me. One of the many pleasures of curating exhibitions is meeting talented artists and visiting their amazing studios. The seven women in this exhibit are all extraordinary and, in some cases, have become life-long friends."

The exhibition features the works of Donna Payton who is known for creating assemblage sculptures, paintings and drawings with recycled objects, natural materials and traditional media. Her creative process is driven by diverse media and materials. "Each piece has a story, a remembrance - the person or place from which I received the recycled object in the sculpture or collage. On a deeper level, I wish to convey my thoughts and observations on life…" says Payton.

Other featured artists include ceramic sculptor, Kathleen Preziosi; oil painter, Jude Harzer; egg tempera painter, Eileen Kennedy; mixed media artist, Libby Ramage; sculptor, Katie Truk; and photographer, Kathleen Larkin.

Whether inspired by nature, family, color or the passing of time, each artist's utilization of experiencing sculpture, painting, photography, clay, textile and collage offers a new perspective to the viewer. "My sculptural pieces are inspired by natural forms in the world such as intricate crustaceans in the oceans, curves in garden squash, and patterns in wasps' nests," stated Preziosi. Ramage notes, "I have sharpened the focus of my work onto family and change." Her latest work involves the transfer of photos onto antique hankies "to represent a time past and a receptacle for tears," continued Ramage.

In a world where the voices of women are more vital than ever, A Celebration of Contemporary Women Artists offers a timely reminder of the enduring power of female creativity. Through their art, these seven remarkable women invite us to see the world through new eyes and to embrace the beauty of diversity.

The John F. Peto Studio Museum received funding for the 2024 season from a grant administered by the Ocean County Cultural & Heritage Commission from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.

For more information about the John F. Peto Studio Museum or to schedule your visit, please visit https://petomuseum.org/

About John F. Peto Studio Museum
The mission of the John F. Peto Studio Museum is to promote the legacy of John F. Peto, internationally renowned artist, by maintaining his home and studio as a working museum, by fostering educational opportunities in the arts and partnering with the larger community. The John F. Peto Studio Museum is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization. To learn more, visit https://petomuseum.org/ or call 732-929-4949.

