Design 446 receives 16 awards at the 36th Annual Sales and Marketing Awards Gala
The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
By: Design 446
Design 446 was also on the winning teams of Lennar, Trident Environmental, Roger Mumford Homes, Larken Associates, Walters Group Apartments and Kaplan Companies for a variety of awards including four Community of the Year Grand Awards for Cornerstone at Branchburg by Walters Group Apartments, Hopewell Parc by Lennar, Bingham Park by Roger Mumford Homes and Camelot at Toms River by Kaplan Companies. "We are all very proud of this recognition and grateful to our clients who have shown their continued trust in us to produce creative marketing solutions for them," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. "I'm ever grateful to my talented team who day in and day out makes us proud. Congratulations to all the winners."
2024 marks Design 446's 50th year in business. This momentous accomplishment represents a testament to the company's dedication, creativity, and enduring commitment to its clients and partners. For 50 years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the homebuilding industry. Their extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales and leasing office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions.
Design 446 also specializes in creating experiences and building brands for new companies of all types and sizes. "We focus on growth at any stage of a company's lifecycle," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446 "From startups to product launches, we have executed countless campaigns by carefully connecting the mission, vision and purpose of the brand with its consumer."
Looking to the future, Design 446 is looking forward to offering state-of-the-
About Design 446
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales and leasing environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit https://design446.com.
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
