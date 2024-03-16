 

Design 446 receives 16 awards at the 36th Annual Sales and Marketing Awards Gala

The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
By:
 
 
The Design 446 team receives 16 SAM awards
The Design 446 team receives 16 SAM awards
MANASQUAN, N.J. - March 20, 2024 - PRLog -- Design 446, a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ, was the recipient of 16 awards at the 36th Annual Sales and Marketing Awards that was held on March 19 at Hard Rock Casino & Resort in Atlantic City. The event, hosted by the New Jersey Builders Association, was part of the Atlantic Builders Convention, the largest building industry trade show in the Northeast. Design 446 garnered awards across an array of categories that night, including Best Direct Mail Piece for an Associate Member, Best E-Brochure for an Associate Member, Best Print Ad Over One-Half Page for an Associate Member, Best Online Video/YouTube for an Associate Member and Best Logo for an Associate Member.

Design 446 was also on the winning teams of Lennar, Trident Environmental, Roger Mumford Homes, Larken Associates, Walters Group Apartments and Kaplan Companies for a variety of awards including four Community of the Year Grand Awards for Cornerstone at Branchburg by Walters Group Apartments, Hopewell Parc by Lennar, Bingham Park by Roger Mumford Homes and Camelot at Toms River by Kaplan Companies. "We are all very proud of this recognition and grateful to our clients who have shown their continued trust in us to produce creative marketing solutions for them," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. "I'm ever grateful to my talented team who day in and day out makes us proud. Congratulations to all the winners."

2024 marks Design 446's 50th year in business. This momentous accomplishment represents a testament to the company's dedication, creativity, and enduring commitment to its clients and partners. For 50 years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the homebuilding industry. Their extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales and leasing office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions.

Design 446 also specializes in creating experiences and building brands for new companies of all types and sizes. "We focus on growth at any stage of a company's lifecycle," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446 "From startups to product launches, we have executed countless campaigns by carefully connecting the mission, vision and purpose of the brand with its consumer."

Looking to the future, Design 446 is looking forward to offering state-of-the-art marketing solutions for many years to come. "Being flexible and innovative while continually delivering the highest quality of services without compromise has been the key to our success," said Baker. From branding to marketing and beyond, Design 446 continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive results.

About Design 446

Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales and leasing environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit https://design446.com.

Allison Brown, Design 446
