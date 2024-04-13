 

100K-SF Office Complex in Las Vegas to be Converted Into Food-Driven Lifestyle Center

By: Partners Capital
 
 
The Cliff Outdoor Dining Lounge
LAS VEGAS - April 16, 2024 - PRLog -- Partners Capital and CNR Retail have finalized design plans to convert an aging 100,000-square-foot office complex at 2500 – 2550 Paseo Verde Parkway in Las Vegas' Green Valley Ranch neighborhood into an artisanal food-driven, open-air lifestyle retail center.

The $30 million adaptive reuse development, dubbed The Cliff will offer a differentiated shopping experience from that of other retail centers in the Las Vegas metro with a curated collection of casual and fine dining craft-food restaurants, boutique shops and health and wellness uses, according to Partners Capital Principal Mark Blumenthal.

"Las Vegas is in the midst of a culinary renaissance and The Cliff has been designed specifically to be an extraordinary gathering place offering next-level food culture and bespoke retail uses for the local community," said Blumenthal.

Plans show that the majority of the 25 retail spaces, which will range in size from 1,800 square feet to 17,000 square feet, will open up to a central bar and a 26,000-square-foot covered outdoor dining lounge, with landscaped communal meeting spaces, live performance area, fire pits, kiosks and public art installations.   Ownership has also received approval of a tavern gaming license that would allow slot machines and small games of chance at one or more of the center's pubs.

The Cliff is expected to draw from the more than 300,000 people who live and work within a three-mile radius of the property, according to the Las Vegas office of CAST, which has been engaged to handle leasing.    Other demand drivers include its visibility to over 177,000 cars off of Highway 215 and the approximately 54,000 automobiles that pass by the property each day as they exit off the freeway at St. Rose Parkway.

"This location is what restaurants and retailers dream of," said CNR Retail Chris Clifford who leads the development and leasing team along with Principals Steve Neiger and Brett Rather.   "Not only is Green Valley Ranch one of the most sought out destinations for businesses in the City of Henderson, but the neighborhood is also characterized by younger households with some of the highest average incomes in Nevada."

The Partners Capital-led joint venture acquired the property off market in August of 2023 for $17.25 million.  Built in 2000, the property was 80 percent leased to office tenants at the time of sale.

"We are removing older surplus office space and replacing it with what we envision will be a popular amenity unlike any other in the Las Vegas Valley for the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, evidenced by the tremendous support we have received from the city, local constituents and potential tenants," added Partners Capital Bobby Khorshidi.

Pending final approval from the city, construction is expected to begin in October with occupancy in the Q2 2025.

Project architect is AO Architects  whose local design credits include The Silverton Ranch Hotel renovation Ramsay's Kitchen at the Harrah's Las Vegas. Other notable projects include the 2nd and PCH (Long Beach, CA) and the Pointe (El Segundo, CA)

For the most up to date information about the Cliff, please visit http://www.thecliffatgvr.com

Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
Source:Partners Capital
Email:***@dbrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Restaurant
Industry:Retail
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
