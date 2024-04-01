 

Unveiling Glamour: The Moguls Ball Takes Center Stage for an Evening of Elegance and Philanthropy

By: Moguls Matter Foundation
 
 
Moguls Matter
Moguls Matter
RALEIGH, N.C. - April 1, 2024 - PRLog -- Mark your calendars for the most anticipated event of the season! The Moguls Ball 2024 is set to take place on Thursday, May 9th, at The Fairview Raleigh, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. This exclusive black-tie affair promises an evening of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy, all in support of the Moguls Matter Foundation.

The Fairview Raleigh (https://www.thefairviewraleigh.com/), renowned for its sophisticated ambiance and impeccable service, will provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night of glamour and generosity. Guests will be treated to a black-carpet arrival, followed by a cocktail reception featuring premium beverages and dinner crafted by award-winning chefs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, influencers, and philanthropists, all while contributing to a worthy cause.

"My journey as a leader in both education and business has underscored the vital importance of providing opportunities for growth and success to those who need it most. This foundation is a natural extension of that belief, aiming to break barriers and inspire change in underserved communities through our three pillars: business education, financial literacy, and legacy leadership. The Moguls Ball represents our commitment to creating a platform for positive impact, where leaders from all sectors can come together to support a cause that truly matters."- Dr. Sheria Rowe.

The Moguls Ball is dedicated to raising funds for the Moguls Matter Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to promoting business education, financial literacy, and legacy leadership in underserved communities. A portion of the proceeds from the event will directly support the foundation's initiatives, making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

This year's Mogul Ball includes an impressive lineup of notable guests. Joining are Grammy-Award-winning producer 9th Wonder, PrettyVee, a former student and mentee of Dr. Sheria, retired NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champion Willie Parker, Brandon Gilpin from "PValley," and Dutchess from Black Ink Crew. Their presence underscores the event's celebration of achievement and mentorship.

Tickets for the Moguls Ball 2024 are available for purchase online at www.mogulsball24.eventbrite.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and organizations looking to align themselves with a prestigious event and support a worthy cause.

"We invite all members of the community to join us for an evening of philanthropy and celebration at the Moguls Ball 2024," said Dr. Sheria Rowe, President of the Moguls Matter Foundation. "Together, we can make a difference and ensure that every individual has the opportunity to thrive and succeed."

For more information about the Moguls Ball 2024 and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.mogulsmatter.org.

About Moguls Matter Foundation:

Moguls Matter Foundation is a dynamic nonprofit dedicated to fostering positive change in underserved communities. We focus on business education, financial literacy, and legacy leadership, believing in their transformative power. Our mission is to break barriers, challenge limitations, and create opportunities for individuals to thrive. Through strategic initiatives and collaborative partnerships, we aim to make a tangible impact and empower communities for lasting change.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Clorissa Wright-Thomas: Cwright@synergyprservices.com
Source:Moguls Matter Foundation
Email:***@synergyprservices.com
Tags:Moguls Matter
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
