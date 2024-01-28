Follow on Google News
New Matchbox Convention Coming to Montgomery County Maryland
Die-cast metal toy con buy, sell, trade & show "Share some quality time with your loved ones this weekend, enhance your collection and make some matchbox memories… check out Matchboxcon."
The specialized toy show will feature 60 Exhibitors and their inventories of Mattel brands; Matchbox® and Hot Wheels® as well as other brands like Corgi®, Dinky®, Greenlight® and many other die-cast brands. Discount admission tickets are available at the event's website Matchboxcon.com Tickets are also available at the door. One ticket gets you 2 days of admission and fun.
Matchbox and Hot Wheels collectors from all over the east coast are expected. Matchboxcon is intended to be an annual event for the die-cast community, bringing fans together from many states to meet and gather for a weekend sharing both older rare toys and the latest hard-to-find releases at reasonable prices. Exhibitors are known to negotiate. It's fun to buy.
Collecting tiny scale Matchbox metal cars and trucks since he was a boy in the 1960's, Event Producer Hal Davidson, is turning a side hobby into a business driven by fun! Davidson recently noticed how much trading activity was happening online. He discovered many die-cast metal forums; discussions and selling social media pages were out there.
It had also become obvious that there was a strong international network of Matchbox, Hot Wheels, and other die-cast metal toy fans, enthusiasts and serious collectors. Davidson said, "there are millions of passionate Matchbox and Hot Wheels collectors all over the world, it's amazing! After attending other Matchbox shows, Hal decided his company was perfect to produce a show for this mid-Atlantic region, just up the street at 16 Chestnut Street in Gaithersburg, MD off N. Frederick Ave. (Rt. 355). MatchboxCon's home is a perfect vintage building in the Montgomery County Fairgrounds located off I-270. Exit 11 about 20 miles North of Wash., D.C."This die-cast convention is meant to be an annuity for the regional die-cast community!"
The Matchbox Convention is configured as a trade show open to the public with 8' wide spaces (booths) available for rent during the 2 big days. Exhibitors can reserve spaces at matchboxcon.com Parking is free and plentiful. RV spaces are even available at just $40/day! Most transactions are in cash, though credit cards are taken by many exhibitors.
See you at the show!
For more info: visit https://matchboxcon.com/
Mariluz Gonzalez
***@vesperpublicrelations.com
