 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Toys
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2024
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
321
January 2024
31302928

Follow on Google News

New Matchbox Convention Coming to Montgomery County Maryland

Die-cast metal toy con buy, sell, trade & show "Share some quality time with your loved ones this weekend, enhance your collection and make some matchbox memories… check out Matchboxcon."
By:
 
 
S L1600
S L1600
BALTIMORE - Feb. 1, 2024 - PRLog -- It's all about mini-metal cars and trucks, the die-cast vehicles you played with when you were a kid are worth big money today! Festival Factory, a music festival and event production company based in Rockville, MD has announced its inaugural Die-cast Metal Toy Convention in the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Bldg. #2 this Spring, Saturday, March 23 from 10am-6pm and Sunday March 24 from 10am-5pm.

The specialized toy show will feature 60 Exhibitors and their inventories of Mattel brands; Matchbox® and Hot Wheels® as well as other brands like Corgi®, Dinky®, Greenlight® and many other die-cast brands. Discount admission tickets are available at the event's website Matchboxcon.com Tickets are also available at the door. One ticket gets you 2 days of admission and fun.

Matchbox and Hot Wheels collectors from all over the east coast are expected. Matchboxcon is intended to be an annual event for the die-cast community, bringing fans together from many states to meet and gather for a weekend sharing both older rare toys and the latest hard-to-find releases at reasonable prices. Exhibitors are known to negotiate. It's fun to buy.

Collecting tiny scale Matchbox metal cars and trucks since he was a boy in the 1960's, Event Producer Hal Davidson, is turning a side hobby into a business driven by fun! Davidson recently noticed how much trading activity was happening online. He discovered many die-cast metal forums; discussions and selling social media pages were out there.

It had also become obvious that there was a strong international network of Matchbox, Hot Wheels, and other die-cast metal toy fans, enthusiasts and serious collectors. Davidson said, "there are millions of passionate Matchbox and Hot Wheels collectors all over the world, it's amazing! After attending other Matchbox shows, Hal decided his company was perfect to produce a show for this mid-Atlantic region, just up the street at 16 Chestnut Street in Gaithersburg, MD off N. Frederick Ave. (Rt. 355). MatchboxCon's home is a perfect vintage building in the Montgomery County Fairgrounds located off I-270. Exit 11 about 20 miles North of Wash., D.C."This die-cast convention is meant to be an annuity for the regional die-cast community!"

The Matchbox Convention is configured as a trade show open to the public with 8' wide spaces (booths) available for rent during the 2 big days. Exhibitors can reserve spaces at matchboxcon.com Parking is free and plentiful. RV spaces are even available at just $40/day! Most transactions are in cash, though credit cards are taken by many exhibitors.
See you at the show!

For more info: visit https://matchboxcon.com/

Contact
Mariluz Gonzalez
***@vesperpublicrelations.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@vesperpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Toys
Industry:Consumer
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vesper Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Feb 01, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share