18th annual Feria de los Moles
Participate in this traditional event, which continues to unite our community across all ages and cultures. Sample a variety of Mexican moles and experience their distinct flavors. Some of the moles you will have the opportunity to taste include Mole Poblano, Mole de Camarón, Pipian Verde, Huaxmole, Mole Negro-Oaxaca, Coloradito, Chichilo, Manchamanteles, Mole Verde-Oaxaca, Mole Almendrado, Mole Vegano, Mole Blanco, and Adobo.
This year, the traditional gourmet offerings feature traditional cook Margarita Villegas from the Mexican state of Puebla. She will be preparing classic dishes such as 'Chiles en Nogada' and Mole de Camarón (Shrimp Mole), which are seasonal delicacies. Learn more about Margarita Villegas.
This year, we are introducing the Mole Combi vehicle, which will cruise around Los Angeles to share news about the upcoming festival, so be on the lookout.
A special performance of the Voladores de Papantla, 'the flying men' from Veracruz, who will perform an adaptation of the ritual symbolizing the worldview and values of indigenous communities, aimed at ensuring fertility and communicating with the gods, particularly regarding rain and harvests.
Mole is a dish that originated from the blending of indigenous and Spanish cultures in Mexico, referred to as "molli" in Nahuatl. Key ingredients include tomato, cocoa, vanilla, and spices, traditionally ground on a stone tool called the "metate."
During the colonial period, additional ingredients like cinnamon, clove, and almond led to the creation of Mole Poblano in Puebla. Legend has it that Sister Andrea de la Asuncion invented this dish for Viceroy Tomas Antonio de la Cerda y Aragon.
Oaxaca is known for at least seven varieties of mole, such as negro, rojo, and verde. Mole has become one of the most iconic dishes in Mexican cuisine, symbolizing the cultural fusion between indigenous Mexicans and Europeans. Its recipe has remained largely unchanged, but many styles exist today, contributing to its global popularity as the first intercontinental dish from the Americas.
October 7 is now recognized as the Day of Mole in Los Angeles, CA, thanks to La Feria de los Moles. The State Congress has also supported the initiative to declare it the National Day of Mole in Mexico.
La Feria de Los Moles aims to celebrate this traditional Mexican dish, recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage. It was founded by Pedro Ramos and the Union de Poblanos En El Exterior (UPEXT), an organization acknowledged by Los Angeles for its commitment to health issues affecting the Latino community.
La Feria de Los Moles will be held on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Gloria Molina Grand Park. 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Free Admission/ Food for Purchase.
