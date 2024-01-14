Follow on Google News
Everblue Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2023 International Business Awards
By: Everblue
The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in sustainability initiatives.
Everblue won in the Business or Professional Services category for Company of the Year.
Everblue's nomination focused on the power of leveraging educational technology to drive digital transformation and modernization in state government agencies. Referencing its relationship with 10+ state government agencies, Everblue representatives highlighted how its flagship product, EverCert, digitizes the certification and licensure processes for its clients.
"EverCert is capable of processing applications, collecting payments, authoring and delivering proctored exams, reporting results, license management, managing continuing education credits, and handling renewal applications,"
The judges were impressed by the success of Everblue's digital transformation initiatives, its impactful partnerships with multiple state departments, and its innovative approach to streamlining the certification process. The well-documented impact of Everblue's solutions on improving productivity and user experience for both test candidates and administrators also played a significant role in its high rating. Judges noted that Everblue's commitment to addressing specific needs and pain points through custom solutions demonstrates a client-centric approach that sets a high standard in the EdTech and vocational workforce development sectors.
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.
"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October."
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/
About Everblue:
Everblue is a trailblazer in managed software services, challenging the norms of traditional IT vendors. Specializing in digital transformation for government agencies, Everblue goes beyond delivering software by providing ongoing maintenance, regular updates, and a commitment to transparency and usability. With a mission-driven approach, Everblue is dedicated to making the world a better place through innovative, user-centered solutions.
About the Stevie Awards:
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
