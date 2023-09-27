 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Epigenetic Health Test
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Beach Gardens
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2023
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2023
30292827

Follow on Google News

Introducing GenTest by BrainLoveHealth:The Epigenetic Roadmap to Optimal Brain Protection

By:
 
 
Blh Logo
Blh Logo
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Oct. 2, 2023 - PRLog -- Brain Love Health is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary new technology, GenTest, a cutting-edge epigenetic home non-invasive test kit designed to empower individuals with invaluable insights into their gene expression and lifestyle choices. With GenTest, individuals can take control of their health journey by optimizing their nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress management, all while safeguarding against cognitive decline as they age.

GenTest is a game-changing tool that analyzes over 3000 genetic parameters, providing an in-depth understanding of how genes express themselves based on your daily choices. This groundbreaking technology goes beyond conventional genetic testing by delving into the dynamic world of epigenetics, where lifestyle factors play a pivotal role in determining health outcomes.

Key features of GenTest include:
  1. Comprehensive Genetic Analysis: GenTest scans over 3000 genetic parameters, offering an in-depth look at your gene expression in relation to your lifestyle choices.
  2. Nutrition Insights: Discover whether your diet supports healthy gene expression or if adjustments are needed to optimize your health.
  3. Environmental Toxin Detection: GenTest identifies potential exposure to environmental toxins and molds, helping you make informed decisions to minimize risks.
  4. Personalized Counseling: Upon completing the test, Brain Love Health provides a counseling session with a certified practitioner who will interpret the results and guide you through step-by-step lifestyle changes tailored to your unique genetic profile.
  5. Protection Against Cognitive Decline: Brain Love Health's expert practitioners will help you develop a personalized roadmap to protect your brain from Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The GenTest report, spanning thirty pages, serves as your calibrated GPS system for making informed health choices. Whether you aim to enhance your well-being or proactively protect your cognitive health, GenTest offers unparalleled insights and guidance.

"GenTest is a breakthrough in personalized health and well-being. It empowers individuals with the knowledge they need to make proactive lifestyle choices that can optimize their health and protect their cognitive function as they age," said Ana Tucker, V.P and Program Director at Brain Love Health. "Our mission is to provide everyone with access to affordable, non-invasive, and smart technology that guides them on their path to better health."

GenTest is available for purchase on the Brain Love Health website at https://www.brainlovehealth.com. The test is priced at $395 for the test alone or $550 with the invaluable assistance of Brain Love Health's certified practitioners.

Don't miss the opportunity to embark on your health journey armed with the insights and guidance provided by GenTest. Visit https://www.brainlovehealth.com to order your test today and take the first step towards a healthier, more vibrant future.
Contact:Psmith@brainlovehealth.com

About Brain Love Health: Brain Love Health is a leading provider of innovative health solutions. Please visit https://www.brainlovehealth.com/about-us.

Contact
patrick smith
***@brainlovehealth.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@brainlovehealth.com Email Verified
Tags:Epigenetic Health Test
Industry:Health
Location:Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brain love health, inc News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Oct 02, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share