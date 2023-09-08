"Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain" Challenges Conventional Approach to Neurological Disease T

Blh Logo Png

-- "Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain" Challenges the Conventional Approach to Neurological Disease TreatmentPalm Beach Gardens, Florida– Health Care CEO Emeritus, Patrick S. Smith, has unveiled a groundbreaking book that promises to revolutionize the way we understand and approach neurological diseases. Titled "Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain," Smith's work introduces a pioneering paradigm shift in the treatment of conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease and related Dementia. In a world where prevention is the new cure, Smith contends that we must address the root causes early on to effectively combat these devastating diseases.In this thought-provoking book, Patrick S. Smith, a seasoned 45-year veteran of the Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical research, and pharmacy distribution, delivers a scathing critique of the Western medical care system. He argues that the system is designed to treat illness, mask symptoms, and perpetuate a cycle of healthcare services that benefits a colossal hospital, pharmaceutical, and insurance industry—all at the expense of an increasingly unhealthy population.Smith's central premise is clear: prevention is the only proven methodology for tackling neurological diseases effectively. He presents readers with a comprehensive program developed by Brain Love Health, Inc., designed to intervene at the very early stages of the disease's development, in Midlife. Smith meticulously delves into the hormonal changes within the endocrine system, specifically focusing on the HPG Axis as the root cause of Alzheimer's Disease. He challenges the traditional belief that amyloid plaques are the sole problem and instead dissects the various stages of pathology, revealing how they collectively contribute to the progression of cognitive decline."Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain" is poised to be a game changer in our understanding of Dementia and its development. Smith's persuasive argument for a new approach to these diseases, backed by peer-reviewed research, is sure to spark conversations and inspire fresh perspectives within the medical community and beyond.Even for those who may initially disagree with Smith's thesis, his book offers valuable insights that can reshape the conversation around neurological diseases. It is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Dementia and a potential path to prevention.You can find "Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain" on sale now at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and all other major booksellers worldwide. The book is available in both hardcover and e-book formats, with editions in both Spanish and English. Don't miss this opportunity to pick up a copy today and join the discussion on the future of neurological disease treatment.For media inquiries, please contact: Patrick Smith, Author, BrainLoveHealth, Inc Psmith@brainlovehealth,com 919-601-5462About Patrick S. Smith: Patrick S. Smith is the CEO Emeritus of BrainLoveHealth,Inc. bringing over four decades of experience in healthcare, pharmaceutical research, and pharmacy distribution Industry. He is a leading advocate for a preventive approach to neurological diseases and is the author of "Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain."About Brain Love Health, Inc.: Brain Love Health, Inc. is a pioneering healthcare organization dedicated to advancing the understanding and prevention of neurological diseases. Their innovative programs aim to address the root causes of these conditions and promote better brain health. Learn more at Brainlovehealth.com.