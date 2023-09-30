 

ASA Announces 2023 Award Winners

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Oct. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- The 2023 ASA Award winners were announced today, Monday, October 2 at the International Awards Luncheon held at the 2023 ASA International Valuation Conference in New Orleans, LA.

Winners included:
  • Rising Stars Award: Tom Keesey, Cazmier Tymoch, Lauren Walter, Johanna Crowley, Joseph Joyce, Melissa Sachs, and Josia Hippolyte
  • Chapter Education Event Award: International Virtual Chapter
  • Chapter of the Year Award: International Virtual Chapter
  • Chapter Member of the Year Award: Fernando Sosa (Chicago Chapter)
  • Real Property Paul Wetzel Award: Mike Pratt
  • Real Property Educator of the Year Award: Michael Lange, Jr.
  • Real Property Appraiser of the Year Award: Robert Solotist
  • Jerry Larkins Volunteer Service Award: Michael Salvadore, Jr.
  • Sylvia Wade Olson Award: Nathaly Alcocer
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Jack Beckwith, Charles Carmona, Roger Grabowski, Robert Schlegel, and Nancy Stacy (posthumously).
  • Shannon Pratt Award: Jay E. Fishman
  • Appraiser of the Year Award: Analee McClellan and Garrett Schwartz

Also, during the ceremonies, ASA's College of Fellows recognized William Engel and Douglas Krieser for their contributions to ASA and the appraisal profession and conferred the designation of Fellow (FASA)—the highest honor ASA bestows.

Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
ASA
***@appraisers.org
Asa
Business
Herndon - Virginia - United States
