ASA Announces 2023 Award Winners

By: ASA

Rising Stars Award: Tom Keesey, Cazmier Tymoch, Lauren Walter, Johanna Crowley, Joseph Joyce, Melissa Sachs, and Josia Hippolyte

Chapter Education Event Award: International Virtual Chapter

Chapter of the Year Award: International Virtual Chapter

Chapter Member of the Year Award: Fernando Sosa (Chicago Chapter)

Real Property Paul Wetzel Award: Mike Pratt

Real Property Educator of the Year Award: Michael Lange, Jr.

Real Property Appraiser of the Year Award: Robert Solotist

Jerry Larkins Volunteer Service Award: Michael Salvadore, Jr.

Sylvia Wade Olson Award: Nathaly Alcocer

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jack Beckwith, Charles Carmona, Roger Grabowski, Robert Schlegel, and Nancy Stacy (posthumously) .

. Shannon Pratt Award: Jay E. Fishman

Appraiser of the Year Award: Analee McClellan and Garrett Schwartz

Contact

Todd Paradis

***@appraisers.org

703-733-2124 Todd Paradis703-733-2124

End

-- The 2023 ASA Award winners were announced today, Monday, October 2 at the International Awards Luncheon held at thein New Orleans, LA.Winners included:Also, during the ceremonies, ASA's College of Fellows recognized William Engel and Douglas Krieser for their contributions to ASA and the appraisal profession and conferred the designation of Fellow (FASA)—the highest honor ASA bestows.