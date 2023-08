ASA to Help Real Property Appraisers Streamline their Appraisal Practice in New Webinar Series

By: ASA

Efficient Appraisal Practice: How Does an Assistant Fit In?

September 6, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST

https://bit.ly/ 3P1xjTg

September 6, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST https://bit.ly/ 3P1xjTg Efficient Appraisal Practice: Far Beyond Data Entry Assistance

September 20, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST

https://bit.ly/ 3s7EIqU

September 20, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST https://bit.ly/ 3s7EIqU Efficient Appraisal Practice: The Master Assistant

October 11, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST

https://bit.ly/ 44bzIz2

October 11, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST https://bit.ly/ 44bzIz2 Efficient Appraisal Practice: Where's Your Procedures Manual?

October 25, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST

https://bit.ly/ 3E2hDsk

October 25, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST https://bit.ly/ 3E2hDsk Efficient Appraisal Practice: Planning for the New Year

November 15, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST

https://bit.ly/ 3skrjMa

-- ASA to host new webinar series to help real property appraisers streamline their appraisal practice to save time and money. This new webinar series will include five inter-connected topics, including:Joshua Walitt, SRA, AI-RRS, MNAA, CDEI, Principal Consultant of Walitt Solutions will be the presenter.Participants may view webinars live or via recordings. Each webinar will award 1.2 ASA CE Hours.Register online at https://bit.ly/ 3qEtI3S or by phone at (800) 272-8258.