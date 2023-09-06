 

ASA to Help Real Property Appraisers Streamline their Appraisal Practice in New Webinar Series

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Aug. 17, 2023 - PRLog -- ASA to host new webinar series to help real property appraisers streamline their appraisal practice to save time and money. This new webinar series will include five inter-connected topics, including:
  • Efficient Appraisal Practice: How Does an Assistant Fit In?
    September 6, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
    https://bit.ly/3P1xjTg
  • Efficient Appraisal Practice: Far Beyond Data Entry Assistance
    September 20, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
    https://bit.ly/3s7EIqU
  • Efficient Appraisal Practice: The Master Assistant
    October 11, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
    https://bit.ly/44bzIz2
  • Efficient Appraisal Practice: Where's Your Procedures Manual?
    October 25, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
    https://bit.ly/3E2hDsk
  • Efficient Appraisal Practice: Planning for the New Year
    November 15, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
    https://bit.ly/3skrjMa
Joshua Walitt, SRA, AI-RRS, MNAA, CDEI, Principal Consultant of Walitt Solutions will be the presenter.

Participants may view webinars live or via recordings. Each webinar will award 1.2 ASA CE Hours.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3qEtI3S or by phone at (800) 272-8258.

Todd Paradis
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraisal
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
