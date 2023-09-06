ASA to Help Real Property Appraisers Streamline their Appraisal Practice in New Webinar Series

HERNDON, Va.
- Aug. 17, 2023
- PRLog
-- ASA to host new webinar series to help real property appraisers streamline their appraisal practice to save time and money. This new webinar series will include five inter-connected topics, including:
- Efficient Appraisal Practice: How Does an Assistant Fit In?
September 6, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
https://bit.ly/3P1xjTg
- Efficient Appraisal Practice: Far Beyond Data Entry Assistance
September 20, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
https://bit.ly/3s7EIqU
- Efficient Appraisal Practice: The Master Assistant
October 11, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
https://bit.ly/44bzIz2
- Efficient Appraisal Practice: Where's Your Procedures Manual?
October 25, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
https://bit.ly/3E2hDsk
- Efficient Appraisal Practice: Planning for the New Year
November 15, 2023, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm EST
https://bit.ly/3skrjMa
Joshua Walitt, SRA, AI-RRS, MNAA, CDEI, Principal Consultant of Walitt Solutions will be the presenter.
Participants may view webinars live or via recordings. Each webinar will award 1.2 ASA CE Hours.
Register online at https://bit.ly/3qEtI3S
or by phone at (800) 272-8258.