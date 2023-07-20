 

Industry News





The Grande at Metropark opens its newest building

The new building features over 50,000 sq. ft. of amenity space, new penthouse residences, and private penthouse lounge.
By: Gated Investments
 
 
Building 4 Opens at The Grande at Metropark
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - July 25, 2023 - PRLog -- The Grande at Metropark, a premier luxury apartment community in Middlesex County, is thrilled to announce the successful grand opening of its highly anticipated fourth building. The owners, SAMTD Woodbridge Urban Renewal, LLC, and the general contractor, Ronson Road LLC, extend their congratulations on this remarkable milestone. The Grande at Metropark would like to express sincere gratitude to everyone involved in bringing this project to life, including Mayor John E. McCormac, Woodbridge Township Mayor; Marta Lefsky, The Director of the Township of Woodbridge Department of Planning & Development, and Caroline Ehrlich, Woodbridge Township Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Woodbridge Township Redevelopment Agency.

"The New Grande Experience is an exciting addition to our community," said Charles Avery of The Grande at Metropark. "We are committed to providing our residents with the very best in luxury living, and this is a testament to that commitment."

The newest addition to The Grande at Metropark community presents a stunning selection of penthouse residences and a private penthouse lounge, elevating the living experience for its esteemed residents. This luxurious building introduces an impressive array of state-of-the-art amenities, including a virtual reality zone, a putting green, a kids' craft room, a 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, a bocce court, grilling areas, and a kid's playroom.

Additionally, residents will benefit from complimentary service to the nearby Metropark Train Station (which offers express service to New York Penn Station in as little as 36 minutes), covered parking, multiple lounges, workstations, and game tables. The Grande at Metropark is excited to welcome its new residents, who can expect to move in starting next month.

With the unveiling of the fourth building, The Grande at Metropark now boasts an extensive list of amenities that cater to every lifestyle. Spanning over 25,000 square feet of indoor space, residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga/spin classes with virtual workouts, multiple resident lounges, a complimentary coffee bar, business centers/conference rooms, a banquet hall with a catering kitchen equipped with warming ovens, a billiard room, a music room, game rooms, play zones, a virtual reality room, a putting green, a kids craft room, a penthouse private lounge, co-working spaces, bike storage/repair room, a magnificent two-story clubhouse, indoor and outdoor movie theaters, multiple elevators in each building with hotel-style oversized landings, door valet trash service five days a week, mailrooms and package storage rooms, on-site private resident storage, an on-site management office, and complimentary WiFi in common areas.

In addition, the community offers over 30,000 sq. ft. of outdoor amenities, including a community surveillance system, shuttle service to Metropark Train Station, a resort-style swimming pool, lockers with showers, a courtyard with a TV and outdoor movie screen, grills, patios, pergola areas, extensive park-like landscaping, pet parks, bocce ball courts, game tables, tot lots, electric car charging stations, on-site retail shops, covered parking with gated access, and ample park-like landscaping with over 500 covered parking spaces.

"The exquisite apartment amenities at The Grande at Metropark are second to none," said Avery. "In fact, the penthouse residences in Building 4 provide exclusive access to a private floor, while spacious 1 BR, 2 BR, and 3 BR apartments feature 1 to 2.5 baths."

Each apartment offers stainless steel appliances, European-style cabinetry, quartz kitchen countertops with subway tile backsplashes, a private patio, Juliet balcony or full balcony in most apartments, in-home full-size front load washer/dryer, gas fireplaces in many models, an electronic keyless entry system, a guest announcement entry system, an exterior-vented kitchen exhaust, a pantry closet for additional storage, spacious 9' ceilings, open concept floor plans, top-floor lofts with vaulted ceilings and skylights, a spacious master bath shower with a marble seat, LVT wood design flooring in Foundry Grey, economy gas forced air heat, central air conditioning, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and fully sprinkler-enabled buildings.

"If you're looking for a luxury apartment in the Edison, Iselin, Woodbridge area, look no further than The Grande at Metropark," said Avery. "Magnificent modern living starts here, with the ultimate Grande Experience. Contact us today to learn more."

The Grande at Metropark offers superior connectivity to everything this bustling area has to offer.

"Be there, be everywhere," said Avery. "By bus, by train, by car, or just out for a daily walk, The Grande at Metropark connects you to everything this commuter-friendly location has to offer."

The Grande at Metropark offers superior connectivity to everything this bustling area has to offer. Your new home's Woodbridge Township location in Iselin and Edison puts you conveniently close to plenty of restaurants and entertainment spots, and commuters will love the proximity to major highways like the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway. Get your shopping done easily at Woodbridge Center just minutes away, and then head to Anthony's Coal-Fired Pizza and Wings for a bite to eat. Weekend car service is also provided to and from the local Wegmans shopping center.

The Grande at Metropark is located at 3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ 08830. To learn more, call 732-874-5678, email Grandemetropark@aionmanagement.com or visit http://www.TheGrandeApts.com.

About Gated Investments, LLC
The Gated Group of Companies is a diversified organization of affiliated and related entities ("the Companies") with over 45 years of experience in real estate development. The Companies seek opportunities in the areas of residential construction, income producing properties, other real estate activities and certain non-real estate industries.

Contact
Design 446, Laura Crossan
***@design446.com
