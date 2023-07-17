 

Live Out Loud & Take Up Space: Mantras, Maxims, Motivation & More makes its Debut!

The newest book in the "Live Out Loud & Take Up Space!" series hits the metaverse today--transforming and positively impacting lives along the way!
By:
 
 
New Book! Mantras, Maxims, Motivation & More!
TAMPA, Fla. - July 21, 2023 - PRLog -- Tampa Bay-based Author, PR Professional, and Certified Executive Functioning Skills Coach, Tawanna Chamberlain, celebrates her one year book anniversary by launching her latest iteration of her transformative book from the "Live Out Loud & Take Up Space" series. With the release her new book, "Live Out Loud & Take Up Space: Mantras, Maxims, Motivation & More! the author takes a deeper dive into self-advocacy and empowerment, by providing the reader with a myriad of effective tools and resources to help them to approach life in a bold, impactful and more purposeful way!

So, why another book? Reason being, it's a special way to commemorate the 1 year anniversary of its predecessor, and this book also serves as the perfect companion guidebook to the paperback and hardcover editions of Live Out Loud & Take Up Space: How to amplify your voice and pursue your passion with boldness! "I wrote this book with intentionality, and my salient goal was to provide the reader with a plethora of actionable, real-life tools and resources that they coud apply to their lives—right now—so that they could emerge as the BEST most EXPANSIVE version of themselves", said Tawanna.
*******
Book synopsis: Live Out Loud & Take Up Space: Mantras, Maxims, Motivation and More! is a companion guidebook, written specifically to compliment its predecessor: "Live Out Loud & Take Up Space: How to amplify your voice and pursue your passion with boldness!".  This guidebook will provide you with an arsenal of bite-sized motivational nuggets that will help you to navigate the ups and downs of life without getting completely derailed.

Life comes at you fast—and sometimes having an uplifting, empowering tool at hand can make all of the difference!

So, go ahead and dive right into this invaluable resource and implement the strategies & sentiments that work best for You. There's truly something for everyone in this guidebook: And after you've finished gleaning knowledge and inspiration from this book—take some time to read (or revisit) Live Out Loud & Take Up Space!

Get ready to be empowered, inspired and uplifted!
*******
"I'm not typically one to toot my own horn, but even if I wasn't the author of this book, I would pitch and promote it to everyone that I came into contact with—It's the truth! I believe that strongly in its content and messaging. It truly is a must-have book, and my goal is to get a copy of it into as many hands a possible. Bottom Line: I wrote this book because I want to see you WIN!", exclaimed Tawanna.

You can order your very own copy of Live Out Loud & Take Up Space: Mantras, Maxims, Motivation and more! via Amazon today by clicking this link https://a.co/d/3AYnt2b. To learn more about the author and her illustrious book series, visit: www.LiveOutLoudandTakeUpSpace.com for information.

Tawanna Chamberlain
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
