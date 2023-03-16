News By Tag
Divorce Court 101: 5 Simple Rules and Tips
Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, one of the Jersey Shore's leading full-service law firms, offers advice for a successful day in divorce court.
By: Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks
First, it's important to listen to your attorney. Petro jokingly said, "I've been through more divorces than most people will go through in their lives." It is important to use professionals that know how to work with you and best represent you through this process. While showing respect to your attorney, please also show respect to their staff. If you have any questions or concerns about their advice, feel free to ask.
Be respectful of the court, judges and their staff. "This is important to keep in mind," said Petro. "People talk. If you are disrespectful to a court staff member, it may get back to the judge. You certainly don't want to have the reputation of someone who is difficult." Whether you are attending court in person or via Zoom, it is also important to consider proper dress code in the courthouse or for virtual appearances. A coat, collared shirt, blouse, pants, skirt and proper shoes all follow appropriate divorce decorum.
Be respectful of your adversary. "I often say it takes two people to settle a divorce case, but really it could take four," Petro said. Each party much work with each other's attorneys to reach a final resolution in your case. The adversarial process can sometimes get in the way of an efficient reasonable outcome that will benefit your family, especially your children.
Petro encourages clients to take notes and write down questions for the attorney or judge. "Notes will help your attorney stay focused on what the adversary or judge is saying, eliminate any interruptions and keep the process well-ordered. It will also help you remember important points," he said.
Finally, please be patient and understanding if your case gets pushed back or adjourned. It's crucial to keep in mind that whether your appearance is scheduled for the morning or later in the day, there are multiple cases on the court's docket every day. The court tries their best to get through each case as quickly and effectively as possible, but sometimes there is waiting involved.
About Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, LLC
CLDDS is one of the Jersey Shore's leading full-service law firms, encompassing a wide variety of practice areas. The firm strives to be a value-added provider of legal services and obtain the very best possible results for its clients. To learn more, visit https://www.cldds.com.
