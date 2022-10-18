News By Tag
Community connections come first at Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks
The Toms River law firm makes it part of its mission to support local nonprofit organizations.
By: Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks
Earlier this month, CLDDS was pleased to sponsor the Ocean County YMCA's 2022 Red Triangle Reception, honoring Russell Whitman, Esq.
Jonathan Petro, Managing Partner of CLDDS, sits on the Y's Volunteer Board of Directors. "It is our pleasure to support the Ocean County YMCA as it works tirelessly to strengthen communities and be a place to play, learn, be healthy, live well and give back," he said.
The Ocean County YMCA (https://ocymca.org/)
Most recently, the firm participated in the Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey's Dementia Awareness and Wellness Day at Calgo Gardens in Freehold.
Annemarie Schreiber, Certified Elder Law Attorney at CLDDS, sits on the Board of Directors for Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey. "This impactful event offered education and resources to the loved ones of those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's, with a focus on prevention, diagnosis, care and support," said Schreiber.
Caregiver Volunteers of Central (https://caregivervolunteers.org/
Looking to the future, CLDDS is sponsoring Ocean's Harbor House's (https://www.oceansharborhouse.org/
Petro, a previous honoree of Ocean's Harbor House, would like to commend the nonprofit for tirelessly providing shelter, support and services for vulnerable youth in our community.
"These efforts enable youth to unlock their potential by learning skills that empower them to build successful lives, relationships, and futures, said Petro. "This has been the nonprofit's cornerstone for over 33 years."
About Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, LLC
Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, LLC is one of the Jersey Shore's leading full-service law firms, encompassing a wide variety of practice areas. The firm strives to be a value-added provider of legal services and obtain the very best possible results for its clients. To learn more, visit https://www.cldds.com.
