Traditions at Wall is almost sold out of its first phase of homes

The Monmouth County townhome community is seeing unprecedented sales.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
New townhomes at Traditions at Wall in Wall, NJ.
New townhomes at Traditions at Wall in Wall, NJ.
WALL, N.J. - Dec. 15, 2022 - PRLog -- Traditions at Wall, Monmouth County's best new construction value, offered by American Properties Realty, Inc., has seen unprecedented success since its grand opening. With pre-construction pricing starting from the upper $400s, the responses from prospective home buyers have led to the opening of Phase 2 earlier than projected. Traditions at Wall's thoughtfully designed floorplans are generating a great deal of interest, as well as its prime location.

"Getting wherever you need to go is easy as Traditions at Wall is convenient to public transportation and all major highways – Routes 34, 33, 18, I-195 and the Garden State Parkway (which is two minutes away)," said Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager. "The community is also just minutes from the Asbury Park NJ Transit® Train Station and within driving distance to local Academy Bus Routes, the NY Waterway Ferry and Seastreak Ferry. Dining, shopping and entertainment is waiting for you at Brook 35 & West, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, downtown Asbury Park, The Grove at Shrewsbury, Monmouth Mall, PNC Bank Arts Center, Count Basie Center for the Arts and more."

Recreational opportunities abound at Allaire State Park, Shark River Park, Liberty Park and Manasquan Reservoir. Traditions at Wall is also close to the beaches of Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

Traditions at Wall will feature a tot lot, open space, patio picnic area, bike rack and privacy fencing. American Properties includes outstanding features at no extra cost in every home. Chosen with an eye toward versatility, durability, tradition and comfort, these features include:
  • Kitchens with designer 42" maple upper cabinetry, granite countertops, minimum six-foot center island and stainless-steel appliances;
  • Laminate hardwood flooring throughout the first floor;
  • Designer ceramic tile in all baths;
  • Lofty nine-foot first and second floor ceilings;
  • Private outdoor space perfect for relaxing.
When completed in the spring, the Amherst and Concord professionally decorated model homes will display the luxurious features of these floorplans and more. Both homes will tout an open space concept, allowing for ease of entertaining.

Another value at Traditions at Wall is its fee-simple ownership, which means low maintenance fees, and maintenance-free yards with irrigation allow for extra time to enjoy the nearby beaches.

Growing families can rest easy knowing that Traditions at Wall is located in the highly ranked Wall Township School District – rated the #3 Best School District in Monmouth County on Niche.com.

"There are just so many great reasons to purchase a new home at Traditions at Wall," said Paul Csik, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing. "We invite you to make an appointment to visit us and learn why Traditions at Wall is the best value in Monmouth County."

Prospective home buyers can pre-qualify using  American Properties Realty Inc.'s preferred partner, Caliber Home Loans.  To learn more or to make an appointment, visit https://americanproperties.net/properties/new-homes/tradi..., call 732-256-9213 or email Kelly Flanagan at kflanagan@americanproperties.net

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc. have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

Laura Crossan
***@design446.com
Email Verified
Traditionsatwall
Real Estate
Wall - New Jersey - United States
