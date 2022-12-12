News By Tag
Traditions at Wall is almost sold out of its first phase of homes
The Monmouth County townhome community is seeing unprecedented sales.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
"Getting wherever you need to go is easy as Traditions at Wall is convenient to public transportation and all major highways – Routes 34, 33, 18, I-195 and the Garden State Parkway (which is two minutes away)," said Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager. "The community is also just minutes from the Asbury Park NJ Transit® Train Station and within driving distance to local Academy Bus Routes, the NY Waterway Ferry and Seastreak Ferry. Dining, shopping and entertainment is waiting for you at Brook 35 & West, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, downtown Asbury Park, The Grove at Shrewsbury, Monmouth Mall, PNC Bank Arts Center, Count Basie Center for the Arts and more."
Recreational opportunities abound at Allaire State Park, Shark River Park, Liberty Park and Manasquan Reservoir. Traditions at Wall is also close to the beaches of Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.
Traditions at Wall will feature a tot lot, open space, patio picnic area, bike rack and privacy fencing. American Properties includes outstanding features at no extra cost in every home. Chosen with an eye toward versatility, durability, tradition and comfort, these features include:
Another value at Traditions at Wall is its fee-simple ownership, which means low maintenance fees, and maintenance-
Growing families can rest easy knowing that Traditions at Wall is located in the highly ranked Wall Township School District – rated the #3 Best School District in Monmouth County on Niche.com.
"There are just so many great reasons to purchase a new home at Traditions at Wall," said Paul Csik, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing. "We invite you to make an appointment to visit us and learn why Traditions at Wall is the best value in Monmouth County."
Prospective home buyers can pre-qualify using American Properties Realty Inc.'s preferred partner, Caliber Home Loans. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit https://americanproperties.net/
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc. have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
