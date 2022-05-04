News By Tag
GovComm Video Detection Technology Leapfrogs Competition
GovComm Wrong-Way Video Detection System technology is lightyears ahead of competitors…we're playing chess while they're playing checkers.
By: GovComm Inc.
GovComm wrong-way video detection systems are typically installed on highway exit ramps for the purpose of warning drivers traveling in a direction counter to one-way traffic flow by activating highlighted flashing wrong-way warning signs so that the driver can take corrective action. The system also provides time-sensitive written and image notifications to the local traffic management center and law enforcement.
Regardless of our impeccable performance, GovComm continues to improve our logic to a Six Sigma level of detection accuracy and absence of false positive detections which is why our artificial intelligence algorithms are also being considered for patents.
Other video detection systems detect vehicles traveling the wrong-way well but have miserable false positive rates (detection alerts when an incident did not occur). If you are familiar with Aesop's Fables, "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," you will understand why competitor wrong-way vehicle detection systems relying on IP camera analytics (whether optical or thermal) should be avoided. Competitors have limited control of their logic and do not have the resources to perform high speed analytics which is why they generate hundreds of false positives for each genuine detection. Their greater than 100 to 1 false positive to positive ratio renders their systems as safety hazards, not life safety systems.
GovComm's AI software engine is a real-time object detecting machine learning platform that identifies, classifies, and analyzes the presence and behavior of vehicles, persons, and other objects. GovComm interoperates with advanced traffic management system software and pairs with ONVIF® compliant ITS cameras.
Instead of inadequate ITS camera on-board processors, GovComm AI systems rely on powerful Nvidia edge devices with substantial CPU and GPU resources and GovComm defined logic. GovComm AI systems do not require other detection hardware such as radar or LiDAR which are prone to inaccuracies and false positives. GovComm also offers a central server utilizing the AWS cloud to manage multiple systems.
About GovComm:
GovComm ITS equipment is ISO 9001 manufactured and developed, then laboratory tested ensuring that a series of standards that define, establish, and maintain an effective quality assurance system is in place to guarantee our customers receive the highest quality products existing in the market.
GovComm is committed to excellence in corporate governance and maintains clear policies and practices that promote a culture of integrity and an unyielding commitment to strong internal practices and policies. We have the highest confidence in our people, who are objective in their responsibilities and operate under the highest level of ethical standards.
For further information, visit: www.GovComm.us
Contact
Craig A. Waltzer, Chief Executive Officer
cwaltzer@govcomm.us
305-937-2000 x 7101
