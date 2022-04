Achoo! From runny noses and sore throats to sniffles and sneezes, Ocean ENT talks spring allergies

Ocean Otolaryngology Associates offers advice on seasonal allergies and associated ailments.

By: Ocean ENT

Ocean ENT talks allergies.

Ensure your air conditioning and vacuum cleaners are running with a HEPA filter to reduce allergens.

Use a dehumidifier whenever possible.

Stay indoors on dry, windy days.

If you have spent an extended period outside, remove clothes and shower to rinse allergens away.

Check pollen counts at pollen.com and close windows at night whenever counts are high. Note: Pollen counts are often the highest in the mornings.

-- Cue the ragweed! 'Tis the season for an onslaught of allergies. That's right…. itchy eyes, runny noses and that signature cough strong enough to make others fall off their chair (literally!).Seasonal allergies are well on their way. As temperatures get warmer, pollen counts become higher. AccuWeather's 2022 allergy forecast says pollen from ragweed and other weeds will be exploding in New Jersey and the rest of the eastern United States. It's only a matter of time."The rain will likely slow down tree pollen, but grass pollen thrives with rainfall," said Dr. Bruce W. Peters of Ocean ENT. "Therefore, it is so important to reduce allergens by taking the necessary precautions."Dr. Peters offers a few at-home tips to help keep allergies in check:"If at-home remedies are ineffective or if you have been diagnosed with allergic rhinitis, a physiological response to specific allergens, many individuals think that the best solution is to administer over-the-counter antihistamines, but this is not always the case," said Dr. Peters. "The interrelated structures of the ears, nose and throat can cause certain medical problems that can trigger additional disorders, all with the possibility of serious consequences. Simple hay fever can lead to long-term problems in swallowing, sleeping, hearing and breathing."A common medical problem, especially in children, is ottis media or middle ear infection. "This condition is even more common in individuals suffering from allergic rhinitis (hay fever)," said Dr. Peters. "Allergic inflammation can cause swelling in the nose and around the opening of the Eustachian tube (which originates in the back of the nose and extends into the space behind the ear drum). The swelling has the potential to interfere with drainage of the middle ear, causing bacteria to clog the tube and cause an infection."Hay fever allergens may lead to the formation of too much mucus that can make the nose run or drip down to the back of the throat, leading to post-nasal drip. "This can lead to cough, sore throats and a husky voice," said Dr. Peters.Allergic rhinitis can cause enough inflammation to obstruct the openings to the sinuses. Consequently, a bacterial sinus infection occurs. This disease is similar for adults and children. "Runny nose and nasal congestion can be persistent in both cases," said Dr. Peters. The infected sinus drains around the Eustachian tube, and therefore many children will also have a middle ear infection."Allergies may resolve over a short period and the administration of the proper over the counter antihistamines may alleviate the symptoms. However, if you or your child suffer from year-round allergic rhinitis, Ocean ENT encourages you to be seen by a specialist who will assist in preventing other ear, nose and throat problems from occurring.To learn more or schedule an appointment with Ocean ENT, call 732-281-0100. The Ocean ENT office is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm. For the most up-to-date information, please follow Ocean ENT on Facebook. ( https://www.facebook.com/ OceanENTNJ Ocean ENT (Ocean Otolaryngology Associates, P.A.) is a respected provider of ear, nose and throat care serving Monmouth and Ocean counties. Ocean ENT's board-certified physicians have extensive training and clinical experience and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends. A wide range of services, including treatment of sinus disease, thyroid disease, hoarseness, hearing loss, childhood ENT disorders and nasal breathing difficulty are provided at the practice's Toms River and Manasquan offices. To learn more about Ocean ENT, visit https://oceanentnj.com or call 732-281-0100.