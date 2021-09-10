News By Tag
What Does Post-Traumatic Thriving Look Like?
By: Ascot Media Group
"Anybody's trauma is completely valid," emphasized Dr. Randall Bell, who went on to explain that any circumstances a person is struggling to process and move beyond can be considered trauma.
"We may not always be able to control what happens to us, but we can control what happens to us going forward," he added. And this philosophy forms the foundation of his latest book,
Post-Traumatic Thriving: The Art, Science, & Stories of Resilience.
In it, Dr. Bell draws upon his decades of experience and scientific research to deliver a three-stage framework — Dive, Survive and Thrive — that can help readers process their trauma, make the conscientious decision to accept help and move forward, and eventually, tap into the energy generated by that trauma to achieve more than they ever thought possible.
In Post-Traumatic Thriving, he shares powerful, inspirational stories of real people (many of them, like TV's Facts of Life star Geri Jewell, are familiar) who were able to move beyond trauma and thrive in the aftermath, including:
Dr. Bell juxtaposes outcomes of scientific studies with these stories to reveal common denominators among "thrivers," revealing to readers a healthy path toward healing and a life where post-traumatic thriving is possible.
As a socio-economist, Dr. Randall Bell has consulted on more disasters on earth than anyone in history. His clients include the Federal Government, State Governments, International Tribunals, major corporations and homeowners. Dr. Bell believes that "the problem is not the problem — the problem is how we react to the problem."
Often called the "Master of Disaster," Dr. Bell is squarely focused on authentic recovery and resilience. His research has been profiled on major television shows and featured in numerous magazines and the international media. More information can be found at https://www.coreiq.com/
