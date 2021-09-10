 
News By Tag
* Post-Traumatic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Literature
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2021
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


What Does Post-Traumatic Thriving Look Like?

By: Ascot Media Group
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 15, 2021 - PRLog -- Traumatizing events like natural disasters, COVID, social unrest and random acts of violence dominate the news. But your traumatic experience doesn't have to make headlines to be real.

"Anybody's trauma is completely valid," emphasized Dr. Randall Bell, who went on to explain that any circumstances a person is struggling to process and move beyond can be considered trauma.

"We may not always be able to control what happens to us, but we can control what happens to us going forward," he added. And this philosophy forms the foundation of his latest book,
Post-Traumatic Thriving: The Art, Science, & Stories of Resilience.

In it, Dr. Bell draws upon his decades of experience and scientific research to deliver a three-stage framework — Dive, Survive and Thrive — that can help readers process their trauma, make the conscientious decision to accept help and move forward, and eventually, tap into the energy generated by that trauma to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

In Post-Traumatic Thriving, he shares powerful, inspirational stories of real people (many of them, like TV's Facts of Life star Geri Jewell, are familiar) who were able to move beyond trauma and thrive in the aftermath, including:
  • A deaf man with a glass eye invented the electric guitar and became a household name, remarkably wealthy and most importantly, happy.
  • A convicted murderer took responsibility for the damage he caused, graduated with honors from college, became a minister and turned around the hearts of the most hardened criminals.
  • A girl born with cerebral palsy landed the world's first starring role on national television and spoke at the White House three times.
  • A woman hid in a basement for years and lost her entire family in the Holocaust. She eventually found true love and paints stunning artwork.
  • The sister of a murder victim helped millions of women in toxic domestic relationships.
  • A woman's car crash resulted in an addiction to prescription drugs, a divorce, a loss of her children and a cot in a homeless shelter. She has rebuilt it all back and more.
  • A man set to go to the Olympics had his hopes dashed by Jimmy Carter and went on to build a worldwide business empire.

Dr. Bell juxtaposes outcomes of scientific studies with these stories to reveal common denominators among "thrivers," revealing to readers a healthy path toward healing and a life where post-traumatic thriving is possible.

As a socio-economist, Dr. Randall Bell has consulted on more disasters on earth than anyone in history. His clients include the Federal Government, State Governments, International Tribunals, major corporations and homeowners. Dr. Bell believes that "the problem is not the problem — the problem is how we react to the problem."

Often called the "Master of Disaster," Dr. Bell is squarely focused on authentic recovery and resilience. His research has been profiled on major television shows and featured in numerous magazines and the international media. More information can be found at https://www.coreiq.com/books.
End
Email:***@ascotmediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Post-Traumatic
Industry:Literature
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ascot Media News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Sep 15, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share