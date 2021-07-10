News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Legislators and the City of Asbury Park proclaimed July 14th as "Mercy Center Day"
Earlier today, Mercy Center welcomed the Members of the 11th Legislative District and Councilpersons of the City of Asbury Park at a ceremony declaring July 14th as "Mercy Center Day".
By: Mercy Center
City of Asbury Park Councilpersons Eileen Chapman and Yvonne Clayton presented Sister Carol with its Proclamation "acknowledging the contributions of Mercy Center and Sisters Academy to our community under the dedicated leadership of Sister Carol Ann Henry and Sister Mary Louise Miller." State Senator Vin Gopal was not able to attend, but Assembly members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey awarded Sister Carol with a Joint Legislative Resolution stating "The strength and prosperity of the State of New Jersey and the vitality of our American society greatly depend on exceptional organizations, exemplified by Mercy Center, that are devoted to answering the needs of our most vulnerable populations."
Mercy Center invites the community to show their support by sharing and posting stories or memories on Mercy Center's Facebook or Instagram pages using #mercycenterday, or simply celebrate its work with an act of kindness, a reflection or prayer.
Sister Mary Lou retired as Principal of Sisters Academy on June 30, 2021. She has touched the lives of so many students and their families. Under her tenure, 100 percent of girls who have attended Sisters Academy have also graduated high school, totaling more than 300 students breaking the cycle of poverty.
Sister Carol's exceptional leadership has changed the lives of many in our community, with an emphasis on women and children. She has served the City by the Sea loyally and is set to retire in the near future. The Mercy Center Board of Trustees will announce her successor upon the completion of their search.
As she plans for the leadership transition, Sister Carol says, "It has been an honor to serve and gain the trust of our families over these last 39 years. Because of our faithful staff, volunteers and supporters, I know Mercy Center will remain as our miracle on Main Street for many more years to come."
The Mercy Center Board of Trustees has also announced the Sister Carol Ann Henry Founder's Campaign, an opportunity for the community to join the organization in carrying on her mission and vision to making meaningful change in Asbury Park. Funds will support Mercy Center's programs, including Emergency Services, the Family Resource Center and Sisters Academy of NJ. To learn more about Sister Carol's story, hear testimonials of her impact and obtain details on the Founder's Campaign, please visit https://www.mercycenternj.org/
About Mercy Center
Mercy Center, founded by the Sisters of Mercy, provides programs and services that empower, enrich and educate people facing socio-economic challenges to realize their full potential, with a special emphasis on women and children. To learn more, visit www.mercycenternj.org.
Media Contact
Design 446
lcrossan@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse