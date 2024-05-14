Follow on Google News
Safe Today, Empowered Tomorrow
Ocean's Harbor House Triumphs Over Zoning Hurdles, Unveils New Expanded Services to Combat Youth and Family Homelessness
By: Ocean's Harbor House
"Today marks not just the unveiling of expanded services, but a testament to resilience, perseverance, and unwavering dedication,"
Since its inception in 1988, OHH has been a lifeline for over 6,000 homeless, runaway, and abandoned youth. Now, fortified by community support and bolstered by the recent zoning victory, the organization stands poised to provide even more comprehensive and impactful solutions to guide youth and families towards independence and stability.
The centerpiece of this expansion is the introduction of a new family shelter, slated to open in 2024. This shelter will serve as a beacon of hope for female-headed families and their minor children, offering not just temporary emergency housing, but a nurturing environment and essential support services as they navigate the path towards securing permanent, sustainable housing solutions.
Complementing this initiative is the Supervised Transitional Living Program (TLP), a cornerstone of OHH's commitment to serving homeless youth aged 16-21. This program has been in existence for 20 years. Through this program, the organization provides a supportive environment, offering educational and vocational counseling aimed at facilitating a successful transition to independent living.
These efforts come amidst a backdrop of escalating youth homelessness, both locally and nationally. In Ocean County alone, the 2023 Point in Time Survey identified 43 homeless youth counted on a single night in January. However, in the face of these challenges, OHH remains undeterred, with a track record of success that speaks volumes.
"While the journey to this point has been fraught with challenges, our resolve has never wavered," affirmed Woods. "Our mission remains steadfast: to provide not just shelter, but the tools and resources necessary for youth and families to forge their own paths towards brighter futures."
To learn more about OHH and how you can support its mission, visit https://www.oceansharborhouse.org or contact 732-929-0096 x200.
About Ocean's Harbor House
Ocean's Harbor House, a registered 501(c)(3) in Toms River, NJ, provides a safe haven and caring environment for at-risk youth and their families to enable them to unlock their potential and learn skills that will empower them to build healthier lives, relationships and futures. To learn more visit, oceansharborhouse.org.
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
