News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The HOPE Center launches new website
The nonprofit serves families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency.
By: The HOPE Center
"The HOPE Center would like to thank Design 446, as well as our entire leadership team and focus groups who worked in synchrony to make this website possible," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "The new website is a true reflection of what The HOPE Center stands for – strength for today and hope for tomorrow."
The site features a simple navigation, strong calls to action, a great mobile experience and compelling content that centers on fulfilling The HOPE Center's mission. "The site highlights our services (i.e., support, resources, referrals, financial help, etc.), food pantry, news, events and volunteer opportunities,"
The HOPE Center opened its doors in February 2008 to provide services to those individuals in need of assistance. Today, the HOPE Center's staff and over 110 volunteers provide resources, advocacy and coordinating services with partner agencies. Volunteers assist clients in navigating the social service programs within the county to help resolve their issues of housing, utilities, transportation and other urgent needs. The organization also provides food through its full-service, client-choice food pantry and community garden. Special events and various drives are held throughout the year.
"HouseOfHopeOcean.org is a vehicle that allows us to carry out our mission of providing hope to a community in need," said VanBezooijen. "We look forward to the exciting things on the horizon for The HOPE Center as we continue to reach more people and give them the opportunity to live a better life. This website will help us do that and so much more."
The HOPE Center is located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River. To learn more or for volunteer opportunities, visit https://houseofhopeocean.org.
About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.
Media Contact
Design 446
lcrossan@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse