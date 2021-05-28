Tony Quinn New Weight Loss Program Released

Look and Feel Great In 30 Days. The highly energised nutritional Super You Programme. At Tony Quinn Educohealth we believe the answer to feeling super healthy and looking great, comes from within. Our team of nutritional experts have designed.

By: Tony Quinn Educohealth LTD

Contact

Caroline Middleton

***@educohealth.com Caroline Middleton

End

--Tony Quinn is the originator of Educohealth (Ireland's longest established chain of health stores), Educogym (an award-winning gym franchise), and The EDUCO® Model (a global award-winning Educational System).This campaign is focused on letting people know about Tony Quinn's work and how Educohealth, Educogym, and The EDUCO® Model can show people how to go from You to Super You in all areas of their life.The purpose of the native article is to inform people about the You to Super You campaign which is focused on activating a person's Life Force within. Life Force is an Energy or Power that is inside every human being but is largely unexplored. With increased or freed out Life Force a person gains increased capacity to achieve results in all areas, and experience a greater depth of living. This Life Force is like a Super Power that can be availed of for greater health, happiness, success, etc.We are launching our Tony Quinn Educohealth Super You weight loss box in conjunction with our Super You program in Educogym. Educogym training is based on a university validated research study where, over 12 days, participants lost on average 7.5lbs of fat and gained 3lbs of lean muscle. It is the most result-producing study on record over a 12 day period.The story we would like to tell is how with Educohealth, Educogym and The EDUCO® Model people can literally go from You to Super You by accessing their Life Force – The Path to Power! This is living life on a new level. A direct experience of a person's own Life Force can have transformative results in all areas. Tony Quinn Educohealth Supplements are formulated with the highest quality natural ingredients combined to increase aperson's, Life Force. The Educogym System is designed to train a person's mind as well as their body also increasing Life Force in the process. The EDUCO® Model trains a person how to use more of their mind thereby accessing and availing of their power and potential within which is their own Life Force. The ultimate mission ofTony Quinn Educohealth, Educogym, and The EDUCO® model are for a person to become their Superhero Self.Do you want to lose weight, get in shape, increase your energy, reverse the aging process, hear about how your unconscious mind is the doorway to a new alternative way of living, avail of your Super Power within and cause a quantum leap in your human potential? Then come and visit us at online atEducohealth:Draw out health from withinEducogym: Draw out fitness from withinThe EDUCO® Model: The Educational System Of The Future – Today!Learn more about the world's greatest secret to health and wellbeing – accessing and activating your Life Forcewithin!Check us out online at educohealth.com educogym.com and educoworld.com