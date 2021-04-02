News By Tag
Ocean ENT sees success with VivAer® and RhinAer® procedures
Ocean Otolaryngology Associates now offers new procedures that provide relief from chronic rhinitis and nasal obstruction.
By: Ocean ENT
For those who suffer from nasal obstruction, difficulty breathing through the nose, habitual snoring, interrupted sleep and fatigue, Ocean ENT recently started offering the VivAer® procedure. "Nasal obstruction is often caused by anatomical blockage in the nose, hindering airflow," said Dr. Bruce W. Peters of Ocean ENT. "Trying to find an effective treatment can be frustrating. "As a result, you may feel congested or 'stuffy'. Home remedies and medications may offer temporary relief. It's only when your nasal airway is opened that you can expect to find real, lasting relief."
Until recently, finding a long-term solution to nasal obstructions often meant surgery. Now, the VivAer® procedure is available and helps open the nasal airway. "Approximately 97 percent of patients experienced significant improvement in nasal breathing with VivAer®," said Dr. Peters. "Our patients are very satisfied with their results."
Chronic rhinitis results in persistently runny nose and often postnasal drip, congestion, coughing, itching and sneezing. While some symptoms may be related to allergies, symptoms from chronic rhinitis may occur all year. "This challenging condition can negatively impact your life in countless ways," said Dr. Peters. Like many, you may manage your symptoms using medications and sprays. Unfortunately, these treatments only provide temporary relief. It's only when the root cause of your rhinitis is addressed that you can expect to find real, lasting relief."
For many patients, symptoms may be caused by abnormal signals in the nose. That's where RhinAer® comes in. This non-invasive procedure disrupts the abnormal signals and provides lasting relief without surgery. RhinAer® is clinically demonstrated to improve symptoms in 96 percent of patients.
To see if you are a candidate for the VivAer® or RhinAer® procedures, please schedule an appointment with Ocean ENT by calling 732-281-0100. The Ocean ENT office is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm. For the most up-to-date information, please follow Ocean ENT on Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/
About Ocean ENT
Ocean ENT (Ocean Otolaryngology Associates, P.A.) is a respected provider of ear, nose and throat care serving Monmouth and Ocean counties. Ocean ENT's board-certified physicians have extensive training and clinical experience and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends. A wide range of services, including treatment of sinus disease, thyroid disease, hoarseness, hearing loss, childhood ENT disorders and nasal breathing difficulty are provided at the practice's Toms River and Manasquan offices. To learn more about Ocean ENT, visit https://oceanentnj.com or call 732-281-0100.
https://oceanentnj.com/
