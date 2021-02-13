 
SEM Link partners with Morehouse School of Medicine to host STEM Journal Club

ATLANTA - Feb. 18, 2021 - PRLog -- Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Experimental Program in partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine Office for Educational Outreach and Health Careers (EOHC) Pipeline Initiatives in February 2021 launched its virtual STEM Journal Club for Metro Atlanta High School students. The journal club is for students that are interested in pursuing careers in biomedical research, healthcare, and public health to introduce them to the peer-review process and the critical analysis of scholarly research articles. The inaugural cohort of the STEM Journal Club will meet from February through May for four 1.5-hour sessions on Wednesday afternoon. "The goal of our Experimental Design program is to teach students how to read, write, do and talk STEM. STEM Literacy, the ability to read, write and talk STEM, is an important skill for students to develop. I am excited to once again partner with Morehouse School of Medicine for this program that utilizes STEM journals as a tool for the cultivation of STEM literacy skills," states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, SEM Link Founder and Executive Director.

The Morehouse School of Medicine Office for Educational Outreach and Health Careers (EOHC) oversees and directs all pipeline programs at the institution providing healthcare and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) exposure as well as mentoring opportunities for students from elementary through post-undergraduate levels. The Office is committed to helping increase the number of individuals underrepresented in medicine, the health professions, and the scientific workforce by providing pipeline programs designed to enhance educational opportunities in STEAM disciplines, intensify exposure to cutting edge biomedical and public health research, and provide preparation for successful application to and matriculation in schools emphasizing careers in the health professions. Scientists, physicians, nurses, public health professionals, etc. utilize critical thinking and evaluation skills daily to develop solutions to some of our society's most complex problems. The STEM journal club will promote these vital skills by taking students through well-established methodologies combined with innovative processes that teaches students to critically read, analyze, evaluate, present, and discuss primary research articles from various science disciplines. Our innovative "hybrid" journal club model focuses on milestone healthcare, biomedical and public health articles while incorporating social media, podcasts and small groups. Students will have the opportunity to learn about life as a scientist or healthcare professional, STEM career options and more. Students will also earn a certificate after successful completion of the class. The STEM Journal Club curriculum was developed by Dr. Ryan Clark, Associate Director of the Office for EOHC Pipeline Initiatives.  "This partnership is the perfect combination between two organizations that are dedicated to the training of future health learners and leaders," stated Dr. Ryan Clark.  "It is critical for young students to increase their exposure to evidence-based scientific literature and enhance their critical thinking skills which is paramount for success in the classroom, in healthcare and beyond."

For more information about Morehouse School of Medicine pipeline programs, please visit their website at https://www.msm.edu/Education/PipelinePrograms/

Tiffany H. Mallory
pr@semsuccess.org
888-600-6294
Tags:Stem Education
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
